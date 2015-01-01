पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंगना के ब्रदर की दुल्हनिया:चूरमा और दाल-बाटी की फैन हुईं कंगना, डिनर के बाद बोलीं- इसका मजा आ गया,एयरपोर्ट पर इंतजार में थे फैंस, कंगना जयपुर से कार में उदयपुर पहुंची

उदयपुर42 मिनट पहले
होटल लीला पैलेस में एक्ट्रेस कंगना ने कुछ इस अदा में खिंचवाए फोटो।
  • वेडिंग सेरेमनी के लिए देश-विदेश से मेरीगोल्ड रोजेज, प्रीमियम टाटा रोजेज, बॉटल ग्रीन जैसे फूल लाए गए हैं
  • दो दिन के इस इवेंट के लिए होटल लीला पैलेस के शीश महल को राजस्थानी थीम पर सजाया गया है

भाई की शादी के लिए मंगलवार को लेकसिटी आईं अभिनेत्री कंगना रनौत सीधे होटल लीला पैलेस पहुंचीं, जहां बुधवार और गुरुवार को उनके भाई अक्षत की वेडिंग सेरेमनी होनी है। दिनभर होटल में ही रहीं। डिनर के बाद उन्होंने मेवाड़ी खान-पान की जमकर तारीफ की। बोलीं- चूरमा और दाल-बाटी का तो मजा ही आ गया।

कंगना का डबोक एयरपोर्ट पर इंतजार था। उनकी एक झलक पाने के लिए कई फैंस एयरपोर्ट पहुंच गए थे, लेकिन उम्मीद से उलट वे जयपुर से कार में उदयपुर आ गईं। साथ में बहन रंगोली चंदेल भी थीं। होटल पहुंचते ही रंगोली ने एक वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया। इसमें सबसे पहले आलीशान कमरा दिखता है, जिसके बाद बालकनी के पास कंगना एक नन्हे प्रीथु के साथ दिखाई देती हैं। रनौत फैमिली के डिनर में मेवाड़ी व्यंजन भी थे। कंगना बुधवार काे जग मंदिर भी जा सकती हैं।

फिर भाई-बहन के साथ सेल्फी
फिर भाई-बहन के साथ सेल्फी

रजवाड़ी थीम पर होगी शादी, डेकोरेशन के लिए देश-विदेश से मंगवाए फूल

अक्षत की शादी लीला पैलेस में गुरुवार को होगी। सुबह 9:15 बजे अक्षत और हरियाणा की रितु सांगवान शादी के बंधन में बंधेंगे। शाम को रिसेप्शन में रनौत और सागवान परिवार के चुनिंदा लोग मौजूद रहेंगे। इससे पहले बुधवार को हल्दी और संगीत सेरेमनी होगी। दो दिन के इस इवेंट के लिए होटल लीला पैलेस के शीश महल को राजस्थानी थीम पर सजाया गया है। संगीत और हल्दी की रस्म में जहां राजस्थानी लोक कलाकार परफॉर्मेंस देंगे, वहीं, शादी के दिन पपेट शो के साथ राजस्थानी कला का संगम देखने को मिलेगा।

छह महीने से चल रही थी तैयारी : इस शादी की तैयारियां 6 महीने से चल रही थीं। कंगना ने एक्सेल ट्री इवेंट्स को इसकी जिम्मेदारी सौंपी थी। कंपनी के बृजेश परवानी और चंद्रवीर सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि अक्षत और रितु की वेडिंग सेरेमनी के लिए खास फूलों से सजावट की गई। देश-विदेश से मेरीगोल्ड रोजेज, प्रीमियम टाटा रोजेज, बॉटल ग्रीन जैसे फूल लाए गए हैं, जिनकी कीमत लाखों में है।

पूल में पांव डाले थीं कंगना, बेबी प्रीथु ने कहा आपके पैर गंदे हो रहे हैं, चेंज करने पड़ेंगे
कंगना ने दोपहर के वक्त होटल के पूल साइड में नन्हे प्रीथु के साथ कुछ देर एंजॉय किया। वे पानी में पांव डालकर बैठी थीं। यह देख प्रीथु ने कहा- आपके पांव गंदे हो रहे हैं। जवाब कंगना ने सवाल किया कि अब क्या करना पड़ेगा तो बच्चे तपाक से कहा- चेंज करने पड़ेंगे। सुनकर कंगना ठहाका लगाकर हंस पड़ीं। फिर माथा चूमकर प्रीथु को गले लगा लिया।

