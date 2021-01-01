पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • La flyer City Buses Will Run From March 15, 22 Non AC, 4 AC, 2 Tourist Buses On 7 Routes In The First Phase, Fare From 5 To 40 Rupees

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खुश खबर:15 मार्च से चलेंगी लाे-फ्लाेर सिटी बसें, पहले चरण में 7 रूट पर 22 नॉन एसी, 4 एसी, 2 टूरिस्ट बसें, किराया 5 से 40 रुपए तक

उदयपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सवीना में डिपो, यूसीटीएसएल ने बसें चलाने को लिखा पत्र

सस्ते और सुलभ परिवहन की सुविधा का इंतजार करने रहे उदयपुरवासियों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। उदयपुर सिटी ट्रांसपोर्ट सर्विसेज लिमिटेड (यूसीटीएसएल) ने बस ऑपरेटर कंपनी काे पत्र जारी कर 15 मार्च से पहले लाे-फ्लाेर सिटी बसें शुरू करने की डेडलाइन दे दी है। यूसीटीएसएल के सीईओ और निगम आयुक्त हिम्मतसिंह बारहठ ने जयपुर की बस ऑपरेटर कंपनी काे पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि सवीना में अस्थायी बस डिपाे तय हाे चुका है।

यहां सुविधाएं विकसित करने का काम भी शुरू हाे चुका है। बस ऑपरेटर काे कहा गया है कि वह 7 दिन के अंदर उदयपुर आकर सवीना में बस डिपाे के लिए तय स्थान काे देख लें। अगर काेई भी बदलाव करवाना हो तो समय रहते हो सके।

इधर, प्रभारी अधिकारी और गैराज अधीक्षक लखन बैरवा ने मंगलवार काे बस डिपाे का दाैरा कर अब तक हुए काम की प्रगति देखी। पहले चरण में 7 रूटाें पर 26 लाे-फ्लाेर सिटी बसें चलनी है।

इसमें एसी बसें और पर्यटकाें के लिए चलने वाली हाॅप-ऑन-हाॅप-ऑफ बस भी शामिल हैं। इधर, यूआईटी ने धाेल की पाटी में स्थायी बस डिपाे के लिए जमीन आवंटन का प्रस्ताव नगरीय विकास विभाग काे भेज दिया है। सचिव अरूण हसीजा ने बताया कि जल्द ही इसकी अनुमति मिलने की उम्मीद है।

नॉन एसी की तुलना में एसी बस का किराया दोगुना रहेगा

1. बड़गांव से तीतरड़ी। 2. बड़गांव से बलीचा। 3. अंबेरी से बलीचा। 4. रामपुरा चाैराहा से डबाेक। 5. चेतक से यरपाेर्ट। 6. गाेवर्धन विलास से शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्राें से हाेकर वापस गाेवर्धन विलास। 7. टूरिस्ट सर्किट रूट : (45 किमी का राउंड, इस पर 15 स्पीड से बस चलेगी)।

यूसीटीएसएल व ऑपरेटर के बीच 7 साल का एग्रीमेंट

लाे-फ्लाेर बसाें के संचालन के लिए बस ऑपरेटर कंपनी के साथ 7 साल के लिए एग्रीमेंट हुआ है। इन 7 सालाें में बस संचालन पर 35.50 कराेड़ खर्च आने का अनुमान लगाया गया है। यह पैसा राजस्थान परिवहन विकास निधि से उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। स्मार्ट सिटी, नगर निगम और यूआईटी भी अशंदान देंगे।

बस संचालन, डीजल खर्च, रखरखाव ऑपरेटर कंपनी ही करेगी। वर्तमान में शहरी क्षेत्र में ठेेकेदार कंपनी के माध्यम से निगम 12 सिटी बसें चला रहा हैं। शहरी क्षेत्र में करीब 14 साल पहले लाे-फ्लाेर सिटी बसें चली थी, लेकिन बाद में प्रशासन और बस ऑपरेटर के बीच शर्ताें और सुविधाओ काे लेकर गतिराेध बनने से बसेें बंद हाे गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser