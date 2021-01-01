पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभिनेता शैलेष लोढ़ा से बातचीत:भाषा ही हमारी संस्कृति, मैं हर राजस्थानी से कहता हूं बच्चाें के संग मेवाड़ी-मारवाड़ी में रम जाओ : शैलेश लोढ़ा

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
लक्ष्यराज सिंह के साथ शैलेश लोढ़ा। - Dainik Bhaskar
लक्ष्यराज सिंह के साथ शैलेश लोढ़ा।
  • उदयपुर प्रवास पर आए लेखक-कवि-अभिनेता शैलेष लोढ़ा दैनिक भास्कर की खास बातचीत

लेखक, कवि और अभिनेता शैलेश लोढ़ा दाे दिन के उदयपुर प्रवास पर आए। उन्हाेंने भास्कर से बातचीत में काेराेना काल, बाॅलीवुड और राजनीतिक परिदृश्य पर चर्चा की। लाेढ़ा ने राजस्थानी भाषा और संस्कृति काे लेकर भी खुलकर चर्चा की। जोधपुर जिले में जन्में लोढ़ा टीवी सीरियल तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा के मुख्य किरदार तारक मेहता के नाम से प्रसिद्ध हैं।

वे उदयपुर में बतौर बाल कवि वर्ष 1982 से अब तक कई कवि सम्मेलनों में भाग लेकर काव्य रचनाओं की रसधार से मेवाड़वासियों का दिल जीतते आ रहे हैं। उनके बचपन के तीन साल उदयपुर में बीते हैं। लोढ़ा ने 5वीं कक्षा मावली के राजकीय स्कूल से उत्तीर्ण की। साथ ही सुविवि से संबद्ध सिरोही कॉलेज से एलएलबी की पढ़ाई की। लोढ़ा ने भास्कर रिपाेर्टर के हर सवाल का बेबाकी से जवाब दिया।

कोरोना के 10 महीने कवि सम्मेलन नहीं हुए, इस काल को आप कैसे देखते हैं ?

  • -मुझे लगता है कि भले ही जनता के बीच कविताएं नहीं पढ़ी गई, लेकिन इस दौर में ज्यादा लोग कविताओं से जुड़े। इस दौरान लाेग खुद के साथ थे। उन्हाेंने इंटरनेट पर तमाम चीजों को उलट-पुलट कर देखा है। कोरोना काल में लोगों को कविताओं का महत्व समझ आया।

बॉलीवुड में बीच-बीच में सुसाइड केस सामने आते हैं, तो सवाल उठता है कि क्या वहां काबिलियत नहीं, लॉबी चलती है?

  • -खुशबू को कैद नहीं कर सकते, हवाएं मुट्ठी में बंद नहीं कर सकते। जैसे हवाएं रास्ता खुद खोज लेती है, वैसे ही प्रतिभाएं अपनी जगह बना ही लेती है। यह कहें कि बॉलीवुड के अंदर पॉलिटिक्स है या कुछ और...। मैं यह मानने को थोड़ा-सा तैयार नहीं हूं। बॉलीवुड में पंकज त्रिपाठी, नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दकी जैसी तमाम प्रतिभाओं ने छोटी-छोटी जगहों से आकर ही मुकाम पाया है।

युवाओं को बॉलीवुड में मुकाम हासिल करने के लिए किस स्ट्रैटजी पर काम करना चाहिए?

  • - ग्लैमर को दूर से देखना आसान है, लेकिन ऐसा है नहीं। बहुत कड़ी प्रतियोगिता है। एक रोल के लिए हजार लोग कतार में खड़े होते हैं। इसके लिए बेहद परिश्रम और प्रतिबद्धता की आवश्यकता होती है। सबसे पहली जरूरत देखने की है, लेकिन यह भी मान लें कि काेई सोने की थाली में मिठाई रखकर आपके सामने नहीं रखेगा।

राजस्थानी भाषा को बढ़ावा लेने के लिए क्या कदम उठाए जा सकते हैं?

  • -मैं तो चीख-चीख कर कहता हूं कि हमारी भाषा ही हमारी संस्कृति है। मैं हर राजस्थानी से कहता हूं कि आप अपने बच्चों के संग मेवाड़ी-मारवाड़ी में रम जाइए। राजस्थानी का सौंदर्य अद्भुत है। कोई भी सरकार आदेश जारी कर राजस्थानी नहीं बुलवा सकती। भाषा तो आपको और हमें ही बोलनी है। मैं किसी भी राजस्थानी से मिलता हूं तो मारवाड़ी, मेवाड़ी, हाडौती, गोड़वाली में बात करता हूं।

क्या आपको लगता है कि अब कई कवि राजनीतिक पार्टियों की विचारधारा पर आधारित काव्य रचनाएं प्रस्तुत करने लगे हैं?

  • -कवि समाज का प्रतिनिधित्व करता है। जागरण का काम करता है। मुझे ऐसा नहीं लगता कि मंच पर कवि किसी राजनीतिक दलों का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हों। किसी के विचारों में समानता हो सकती है। समाज जहां बोलना बंद कर देता है, कवि वहां बोलना प्रारंभ करता है। कवि सत्ताओं को खुश रखने का काम नहीं करता। किसी मशहूर शायर का शेर है-गफलतजदों के शहर में होशियार कौन है, जब हमीं सो रहे हैं तो बेदार कौन हैं...।

युवाओं को क्या संदेश देना चाहते हैं?

  • -हमारी संस्कृति बहुत महान है। पश्चिम के अंधानुकरण से हमें कुछ भी हासिल नहीं होने वाला। हम एक अद्भुत देश के निवासी है, जिसे मजबूत करने की जिम्मेदारी युवा पीढ़ी है। हमारे युवा किताबों से मोहब्बत करें, खूब पढ़ें।

आपकी नजरों में देश के किस राजनेता का व्यक्तित्व प्रभावशाली है?

  • - प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के अनुभव, परिश्रम और नेतृत्व को सलाम है। मैं खुद नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व से प्रभावित हूं।
