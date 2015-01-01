पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सबसे बड़ी झोपड़ी:शिल्पग्राम में 600 स्क्वायर फीट की सबसे बड़ी झोपड़ी तैयार, इंटीरियर का काम बाकी,म्यूजियम की तरह बनाई झोपड़ी, राॅ मटेरियल भी नागालैंड से ही मंगाया

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
पश्चिम क्षेत्र सांस्कृतिक केंद्र शिल्पग्राम में एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत थीम पर वर्कशॉप चल रही है। इसमें नागालैंड के 15 कलाकार लकड़ी से वहां की लाेक संस्कृति काे मुखातिब करवाने वाली पारंपरिक झोपड़ी बना रहे हैं। इसके लिए रॉ-मटेरियल नागालैंड से ही मंगाया था। इससे स्थानीय लोग नार्थ ईस्ट के कल्चर को जान पाएंगे। झाेपड़ी में नार्थ ईस्ट के क्राफ्ट को सजाया जाएगा।

वर्कशॉप प्रभारी और अधिशासी अभियंता दीपक सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि झोपड़ी नागालैंड के ग्रामीण परिवेश को दर्शा रही है। यह झोेपड़ी 600 स्क्वायर फीट की है। इसकी ऊंचाई 25 फीट है। जो साइज के हिसाब से शिल्पग्राम में सबसे बड़ी होगी। झोपड़ी में अब इंटीरियर का काम बचा है जो 3 से 4 दिन में पूरा होगा।

वर्कशॉप में तैयार नागालैंड की झोपड़ी में वहां के स्थानीय क्राफ्ट बेम्बू एंड केन और भाले रख जाएंगे। इसे म्यूजियम की तरह सजाया है। इससे पर्यटक वहां की संस्कृति को जानेंगे। आगे भी दूसरे राज्यों की झोपड़ियों में वहां की स्थानीय क्राफ्ट को सजाया जाएगा।
- सुधांशु सिंह, निदेशक, पश्चिम क्षेत्र सांस्कृतिक केंद्र शिल्पग्राम

^झोपड़ी के एंट्री गेट पर मिथुन की डिजाइन बनाई है। इस तरह की डिजाइन नागालैंड में समृद्ध लोग घरों के बाहर बनवाते है। इसके साथ ही झोपड़ी के खंभों पर वॉरियर की डिजाइन बनाई है। झोपड़ी में खाना बनाने के लिए चूल्हा बनाया है।
- महासिसेलहा विहीए, नागालैंड के लोक कलाकार

