कोरोना टाइम:पिछली दीवाली पर आए थे 1.29 लाख पर्यटक, इस बार मात्र 9 हजार, कारोबारी बोले- कोरोना काल में इंडस्ट्री का यह कमबैक भी अच्छा

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
सहेलियों की बाड़ी में फव्वारों के बीच मस्ती करता बच्चा।
  • नाथद्वारा का श्रीनाथजी मंदिर वापस खुलने से दिसंबर तक लेकसिटी में पर्यटकों की संख्या बढ़ने की उम्मीद

कोरोना ने लेकसिटी के टूरिस्ट सीजन पर भी असर डाला है। पिछले साल दीपावली पर 1 लाख 29 हजार 305 पर्यटक शहर में घूमने आए थे। इस साल यह आंकड़ा 9000 हजार से कुछ ही ऊपर पहुंचा है। विदेशी पर्यटकों का आना तो एकदम बंद बंद है। हालांकि इसके बावजूद पर्यटन व्यवसायियों का कहना है कि इंडस्ट्री का यह कम बैक भी अच्छा है, क्योंकि शहर में सितंबर में 13 हजार 396 और अक्टूबर में 18 हजार 679 पर्यटक आए थे। नवंबर के पहले ही पखवाड़े में इनका आंकड़ा 9 हजार पार हो चुका है।

हर साल गुजराती पर्यटक दीपावली पर नाथद्वारा जाते थे। इस बार श्रीनाथजी मंदिर बंद होने से यह संख्या कम रही, लेकिन अब मंदिर वापस खुल गया है तो आने वाले दिनों में पर्यटकों की संख्या में इजाफे की उम्मीद है। दूसरी ओर, उदयपुर से दूसरे शहरों में जाने वालों की संख्या भी 10 से 15 हजार तक कम हो गई है, क्योंकि अभी बड़े शहरों के लिए डायरेक्टर एयर कनेक्टिविटी नहीं है।

पर्यटकों की जुबानी : कोरोना और बिजनेस में नुकसान ने रोके कदम

अहमदाबाद से आए पर्यटक साजिद सिरोया बताते हैं कि कोरोना के चलते से गुजरात में भी हालत खराब है। बिजनेस भी बुरी तरह प्रभावित हुए हैं। यही कारण है कि वहां से इस बार कम लोग उदयपुर आए हैं। गुजरात के ही हेतन भाई बताते हैं कि परिवार हर साल दीवाली पर घूमने उदयपुर आता रहा है। इस बार भी आए हैं, लेकिन ज्यादातर लोगों में कोरोना का खौफ तो है। हम हर साल यहां 4 से 5 दिन रुकते थे, इस बार 2 से 3 दिन में लौटने का प्लान है।

कारोबारियों की जुबानी : श्रीनाथजी मंदिर खुलने से उम्मीदें और बढ़ी
अभी गुजरात और महाराष्ट्र से पर्यटक आ रहे हैं। कोरोना से सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखते हुए ज्यादातर टूरिस्ट शहर के बाहर के होटलों में रहना ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं। शहर के अधिकांश होटल अभी खाली हैं। शहर के बाहर स्थित रिसोर्ट में 70 से 80 ऑक्यूपेंसी है। श्रीनाथजी मंदिर खुलने से आगामी दिनों पर्यटकों के आने की उम्मीद है।
राकेश चौधरी, सचिव, होटल संस्थान दक्षिणी राजस्थान

इस बार गुजरात से 40 प्रतिशत कम पर्यटक आए हैं। नाथद्वारा में श्रीनाथजी मंदिर बंद होने और कोरोना का असर होने के कारण लोग कम आ रहे हैं। अनलॉक के बाद शहर के होटल भी काफी सस्ते हो गए थे। उस दौरान काफी लोग यहां आए थे, इस कारण भी लोग दूसरी बार घूमने नहीं आ रहे हैं।
सुरेंद्र कुमार, कोषाध्यक्ष, उदयपुर ट्रेवल एसाेसिएशन

दीपावली पर हर साल शहर से 10 से 15 हजार लोग दूसरे शहरों में घूमने जाते थे। इस बार एक भी बुकिंग नहीं है, क्योंकि एक तो कोरोना का डर है और दूसरा यह कि उदयपुर से अभी बड़े शहरों के लिए डायरेक्ट कनेक्टिविटी नहीं है। शहर से केरल, गोवा, हिमाचल प्रदेश, सिक्किम, अंडमान-निकोबार और तमिलनाडु आदि जगहों पर घूमने जाते थे।
अशोक जोशी, ट्रेवल एजेंट

