  • Leopard Fell In The Well, The Rescue Team Ran Up The Ladder And Ran Out, The Incident Of Kitheda Village Near Kaya, Adjacent To The City

रेस्क्यू टीम:कुएं में गिरा तेंदुआ, रेस्क्यू टीम ने सीढ़ी डाली तो निकलकर भागा,शहर से सटे काया के पास किटाेड़ा गांव की घटना

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
वन विभाग की टीम ने मंगलवार रात 40 फीट गहरे कुएं में गिरे तेंदुए का 35 फीट की बांस की सीढ़ी बनाकर रेस्क्यू किया। अधिकारियाें ने बताया कि गहरे कुएं और अंधेरे से तेंदुए काे ट्रंकुलाइज करना संभव नहीं था, इसलिए बांस की सीढ़ी बनाई। इससे तेंदुआ खुद चढ़कर बाहर आया और जंगल की तरफ चला गया। रेंजर महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि शाम 6:30 बजे काया के पास किटाेड़ा गांव में बिना मुंडेर के कुएं में तेंदुअा गिरने

की सूचना मिली थी। टीम के साथ माैके पर पहुंचे और देखा कि करीब 40 फुट गहरे कुएं में 5 फुट पानी था। अंधेरा भी हाे चुका था इससे ट्रंकुलाइज करना संभव नहीं था। गांव के लाेगाें की सहायता से बांस की 35 फुट लंबी सीढ़ी बनाई। सीढ़ी काे कुएं में डाला और सभी कुएं से कुछ दूर शांत बैठ गए। हलचल नहीं हाेने पर करीब 15 मिनट बाद तेंदुअा सीढ़ी चढ़कर बाहर निकला और जंगल की तरफ चला गया।

