हमारी सजगता-सर्तकता से ही हारेगा कोरोना:हद में आ रहा कोरोना, संक्रमण दर 3 दिन में 9.5 से 5%, 26 दिन बाद 70 से कम रोगी

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
शहरवासियों की सजगता और प्रशासन की सतर्कता से कोरोना हद में आने लगा है। दीवाली बाद शहर में रोज 9.5% की दर से रोगी मिल रहे थे, लेकिन पिछले तीन दिन में यह 5% पर आ गई है। संक्रमण दर के 4.5% घटने बड़ा कारण सैंपलिंग का बढ़ना भी है। शुक्रवार को 1316 संदिग्धों की सैंपलिंग में से शहर में 64 नए रोगी मिले। यह पिछले 26 दिन में सबसे कम है।

इससे पहले 16 नवंबर को 61 मरीज सामने आए थे। राहत की दूसरी बात यह है कि शुक्रवार को किसी की जान भी नहीं गई। सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि शहर में अब एक्टिव केस 555 ही बचे हैं, जिनमें से 370 होम आइसोलेशन में हैं और 185 गंभीर संक्रमित सरकारी और निजी अस्पतालों में भर्ती हैं। कोरोना से अब तक 177 संक्रमितों की जान जा चुकी है।

नए संक्रमितों में डॉक्टर, नर्स, टीचर समेत 7 वॉरियर भी
कोविड-19 प्रभारी डॉ. शंकर एच बामनिया ने बताया कि पेसिफिक मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड हॉस्पिटल भीलों का बेदला में कार्यरत 33 वर्षीय चिकित्सक, इंद्रपुरी कॉलोनी भुवाणा के आईसीडीएस डिपार्टमेंट में कार्यरत 56 वर्षीय पुरुष, कुम्हारों का मोहल्ला निवासी 23 वर्षीय मेल नर्स, भींडर निवासी 42 शिक्षिका, जेठियों का अखाड़ा चांदपोल निवासी 50 वर्ष शिक्षिका, खेरवाड़ा निवासी 28 वर्षीय शिक्षक, आनंदनगर तीतरड़ी निवासी 45 वर्षीय शिक्षक संक्रमित निकले हैं।

सैंपल बढ़े, लेकिन मरीज कम मिल रहे
दिसंबर
तारीख सैंपल केस संक्रमण दर
7 842 84 9.97
8 1352 134 9.91
9 1333 75 5.62
10 1278 71 5.55

