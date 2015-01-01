पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • Ludhiana Woolen Market Will Be Set Up From December 1, This Time 41 Shops Will Be Installed Instead Of 60, 19 Shops Were Auctioned Less Than Last Year, Yet Revenue Increased By 19 Percent

लुधियाना वूलन बाजार:1 दिसंबर से सजेगा लुधियाना वूलन बाजार, इस बार 60 की बजाय 41 दुकानें ही लगेंगी,पिछले साल से 19 दुकानें कम नीलाम हुईं, फिर भी 19 प्रतिशत राजस्व बढ़ा

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
समोरबाग के तिब्बतियन बाजार में गर्म कपड़ों की खरीदारी करते लोग।

नगर निगम उदयपुर प्रांगण में सजने वाला लुधियाना वूलन बाजार एक दिसंबर से शुरू हाेगा। पहले काेराेना संक्रमण काे देखते हुए इस बाजार के लगने पर संशय था, लेकिन अंत में दुकानों की संख्या घटाकर इसे मंजूरी दे दी गई। राजस्व समिति अध्यक्ष अरविंद जारोली ने बताया कि गुरुवार को निगम कार्यालय में लुधियाना वूलन बाजार की 41 अस्थायी दुकानों की नीलामी प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई है।

पिछले साल 60 दुकानों की नीलामी की गई थी। दुकानों की अधिकतम बोली 50,200 रुपए और न्यूनतम बोली 3800 रुपए रही। निगम की तरफ से दुकानों का प्रारंभिक मूल्य 37 हजार 500रु. रखा गया था। इस वर्ष वूलन बाजार की दुकानों की नीलामी में निगम को 16 लाख 70 हजार 800 रुपए राजस्व की प्राप्ति हुई है।

पिछले साल से कम दुकानें आवंटित करने के बावजूद इस वर्ष पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में आय में 18.75% की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। क्योंकि दुकानों की बोली में इस बार रेट ज्यादा मिली है। डिप्टी मेयर पारस सिंघवी ने बताया कि मार्केट के लिए कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए निर्देश दिए हैं, जिसमें ग्राहकों को मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना करवानी होगी। दुकानों में बार-बार सैनिटाइजेशन भी करवाना होगा।

