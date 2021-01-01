पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत की गुत्थी ?:6 महीने से लापता युवक लोगर का कुराबड के जंगलों से मिला नर कंकाल, मामले की जांच में जुटी पुलिस

उदयपुर19 मिनट पहले
कुराबड के जंगलों में मिला लोगर मीणा का नर कंकाल। - Dainik Bhaskar
उदयपुर जिले के कुराबड थाना क्षेत्र में 6 महीने से लापता युवक का नर कंकाल मिला है। थाना क्षेत्र के जंगलों में बुधवार सुबह चरवाहों ने नर कंकाल मिलने की सूचना पुलिस को दी थी। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस की टीम ने कंकाल की हड्डियां एकत्रित करना शुरू कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी। इस दौरान पुलिस को मौके से मोबाइल फोन, चेन और अंगूठी भी मिली। जिसके आधार पर मृतक की शिनाख्त भल्लो का गुड़ा निवासी लोगर मीणा (37) के रूप में हुई है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि लोगर मीणा अगस्त से लापता था। जिसकी शिकायत लोगर के परिजनों ने कुराबड थाने में भी की थी। वहीं अब पुलिस लोगर की मौत की गुत्थी सुलझाने में जुटी है। वहीं लोगर के परिजनों का कहना है कि लोगर 6 महीने पहले खेत पर जाने की बात कहकर घर से निकला था तभी से वह लापता है। लोगर के परिजनों ने कहा कि उसकी किसी से कोई दुश्मनी नहीं थी। ऐसे में हो सकता है कि लोगर की मौत इलाके में विचरण करने वाले पैंथर की वजह से हुई हो। जिसकी जांच भी की जानी चाहिए।

मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस की टीम।
वही कुराबड थाना अधिकारी देवेंद्र सिंह मांडव ने बताया कि पुलिस हर पहलू को ध्यान में रखते हुए मामले की जांच कर रही है। मांडव ने कहा कि नर कंकाल काफी पुराना था। ऐसे में घटनास्थल से कंकाल के हाथ, पैर और पसलियों की हड्डी ही बरामद हुई है। जिसे हॉस्पिटल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया है। गुरुवार सुबह शव का पोस्टमार्टम भी करवाया जाएगा।

