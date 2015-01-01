पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना की गाइडलाइन:मॉल, होटल, बाजार खुल गए तो स्कूलें बंद क्यों?,फीस पर छिड़े संघर्ष के बीच फोरम ऑफ प्राइवेट स्कूल्स ऑफ राजस्थान ने दिए 14 सुझाव

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए चरणबद्ध तरीके से खोलने की अनुमति मिले

काेरोना काल में निजी स्कूलों की ओर से ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई किए जाने और फीस को लेकर छिड़े संघर्ष के बीच फोरम ऑफ प्राइवेट स्कूल्स ऑफ राजस्थान ने निजी स्कूलों की पीड़ा बयान की। फोरम सदस्याें ने साेमवार काे एक परिचर्चा में कहा कि अब जबकि मॉल, बड़े मंदिर सहित भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाके आमजन के लिए खुल चुके हैं तो निजी स्कूलें क्यों बंद हैं?

इन्हें भी कोरोना की गाइडलाइन के तहत चरणबद्ध तरीके से खोले जाने की छूट देनी चाहिए। फोरम ने कहा कि स्कूलों को खोलने का सीधा फायदा न केवल बच्चों काे मिलेगा, बल्कि आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे स्कूलों को भी बल मिलेगा। सरकार ने इस संबंध में जल्द फैसला नहीं लिया तो स्कूल बंद होने के कगार पर पहुंच जाएंगे। फोरम ने कहा कि वे हाईकोर्ट की सिंगल बैंच की ओर से दिए गए 70 फीसदी फीस को तीन किस्तों में

लिए जाने का फैसला मानने को तैयार है और बाकी 30 प्रतिशत फीस पर जो भी आदेश कोर्ट देगा, उसे माना जाएगा, लेकिन फीस को लेकर शिक्षा में राजनीति का प्रवेश नहीं होना चाहिए। ऐसा होने से स्कूल और बच्चे-अभिभावकों में खाई पैदा होगी। निजी स्कूलों ने नए सत्र के लिए फरवरी में ही पूरी तैयारी कर ली थी। इस पर लाखों रुपए खर्च हुए और बैंकाें की ईएमआई जारी है।

इसके बावजूद सरकार ने कोई सहायता नहीं दी, यहां तक कि आरटीआई का पैसा भी बकाया है। इस सबके बावजूद स्कूल संचालक अपने शिक्षक और स्टाफ को लगातार वेतन दे रहे हैं। फोरम ने सुझाव दिया है कि जिस तरह अन्य राज्यों में सरकारें निजी स्कूलों की मदद कर रही हैं, वैसे ही राजस्थान में भी होनी चाहिए। फोरम ने दीपावली की छुटि्टयां भी बढ़ाए जाने पर आपत्ति जताते हुए कहा कि इससे बच्चों की पढ़ाई प्रभावित

होगी। फाेरम ने कहा कि निजी स्कूलाें की तरह अन्य संस्थानाें काे भी अनुदानित दराें पर जमीनें मिली हैं, लेकिन एक भी स्कूल ऐसा नहीं है, जिसने जमीन बेच दी या काॅमर्शियल उपयाेग किया हाे। फाेरम का कहना है कि सरकार के अप्रैल और जुलाई माह में ऑनलाइन शिक्षण काे प्राेत्साहन दिए जाने की पहल में निजी स्कूलाें ने सक्रिय भागीदारी निभाई थी। निजी स्कूलाें ने गुणवत्तायुक्त शिक्षा के मापदंडाें काे कायम रखा लेकिन अब सरकार वादाखिलाफी कर निजी स्कूल संचालकाें काे हताेत्साहित कर रही है।

