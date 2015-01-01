पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रधान सज्जन कटारा ने भी पदभार ग्रहण किया:मलमास से दो दिन पहले ही ममता ने संभाला जिला प्रमुख का जिम्मा

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
उदयपुर की नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख ममता कुंवर ने 14 दिसंबर से शुरू होने वाले मलमास से दो दिन पहले ही शनिवार दोपहर 2.15 बजे पदभार ग्रहण कर लिया। प्रदेश की सबसे युवा 25 वर्षीय जिला प्रमुख ममता ने बताया कि 14 दिसंबर से मलमास शुरू होने वाला था इसलिए पदभार संभालने के लिए शनिवार का श्रेष्ठ समय सुझाया गया। भाजपा की ममता के साथ ग्रामीण विधायक फूल सिंह मीणा, भाजपा देहात जिलाध्यक्ष पिता भंवरसिंह पंवार आदि मौजूद थे। इस दौरान उप जिला प्रमुख पुष्कर तेली भी पदभार संभाला।

वहीं उदयपुर ग्रामीण की गिर्वा पंचायत समिति से निर्वाचित प्रधान सज्जन कटारा ने गिर्वा पंचायत समिति पहुंच कर अपने समर्थकों व कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ पदभार ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी के सदस्य डॉ. विवेक कटारा, उपप्रधान मीना कुंवर आदि मौजूद थे।

