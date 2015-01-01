पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुस्तैदी की परख:मॉक ड्रिल; केंद्रीय मंत्री शेखावत के उड़ान भरते ही मिला प्लेन हाईजैक का कॉल, और प्रशासन एयरपोर्ट पर लैंड

उदयपुर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एडीएम 45 मिनट में पहुंचे, मंत्री को विदाकर मावली लौट रहे एसडीएम ने फिर लगाई दौड़

मंगलवार सुबह 10.14 बजे... एडीएम प्रशासन ओपी बुनकर ने दफ्तर में पहली फाइल का पहला पेज खोला ही था। कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा का कॉल आया कि डबोक एयरपोर्ट पर हवाई जहाज हाईजैक हो गया है। सुनते ही एडीएम सन्न रह गए। तुरंत कार में बैठे और ड्राइवर से डबोक चलने को कहा। फिर डबोक थाना पुलिस को अलर्ट कर एयरपोर्ट पहुंचने को कहा।

केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत को प्रोटोकॉल के तहत एयरपोर्ट तक छोड़ने गए मावली एडीएम रमेश सिरवी को भी विमान के हाइजैक होने की सूचना मिलना बताकर हालात की जानकारी मांगी।? एसडीएम सिरवी ने कहा कि मंत्रीजी 9.40 बजे की फ्लाइट से दिल्ली के लिए उड़ान भर चुके हैं और मैं मावली लौट रहा हूं। सिरवी ने सुबह 10.30 बजे एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे तो पता चला कि मॉकड्रिल है। मॉकड्रिल की सूचना एडीएम बुनकर को मिली तो राहत की सांस ली।

एडीएम बुनकर को एयरपोर्ट तक 22 किमी सफर तय करने में 45 मिनट का समय लगा। वे 11 बजे एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे। एडीएम प्रशासन ओपी बुनकर, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक मुकेश सांखला, एयरपोर्ट डायरेक्टर नंदिता भट्ट, सीआईएसएफ असिस्टेंट कमाण्डेंट विपुल सैनी, एटीसी इंचार्ज मार्क्स भारतीय, डबोक थानाधिकारी लीलाधर मालवीय, इंसपेक्टर जितेन्द्र रजोरिया आदि मौजूद थे।

रन-वे लॉक किया, पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ की टीमों ने तुरत-फुरत संभाला मोर्चा

सूचना थी कि रीफिलिंग के लिए उतरने वाला विमान हाइजैक हो गया है। इसे 10.30 बजे लैंड करना था। एयरपोर्ट प्रशासन हरकत में आया। स्टाफ और सीआईएसएफ ने तुरंत रणनीति बनाई। विमान को लैंड होते ही आईसोलेशन बे पर शिफ्ट किया और वापस उड़ने से रोकने के लिए रन वे को क्रैश फायर टेंडर से लॉक कर दिया। सीआईएसएफ की क्यूआरटी टीम ने आइसोलेशन बे को घेर लिया।

पुलिस की ईआरटी टीम, कंट्रोल रूम से रिजर्व, एसडीआरएफ, फायर ब्रिगेड, आरएनटी की मेडिकल टीम मय एम्बुलेंस पहुंचे। बाहर पुलिस और सीआईएसएफ की रिजर्व टीम, जबकि अंदर की सुरक्षा के लिए क्यूआरटी टीम डट गई। पुलिस की बम स्क्वायड टीम, सीआईएसएफ की डॉग स्क्वायड, पुलिस की एफएसएल, एनसीसी एयरविंग के अधिकारी, एमबीसी आदि ने भी मोर्चा संभाला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें