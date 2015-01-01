पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ नगर निगम कार्रवाई:सूरजपोल ठक्कर बाबा कॉलोनी में नगर निगम ने सड़क से हटाया अतिक्रमण

उदयपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उदयपुर नगर निगम द्वारा शहर में लगातार बढ़ रहे अवैध निर्माण के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा रही है। इसी कड़ी में उदयपुर के सूरजपोल के ठक्कर बाबा कॉलोनी में ही नगर निगम ने मंगलवार को कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। इस दौरान नगर निगम के अतिक्रमण निरोधक दस्ते द्वारा शहर पर अवैध रूप से रखे गए टायरों और अन्य सामानों को जप्त किया और मादड़ी फायर स्टेशन भेज दिया गया। वहीं नगर निगम की कार्रवाई देख कुछ दुकानदारों ने अपने सामान को समेटना शुरू कर दिया तुम ही कुछ निगम की कार्रवाई का विरोध करने लगे जिसके बाद पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा समझाइश कर मामला शांत करवाया गया।

उदयपुर नगर निगम के उपमहापौर पारस सिंघवी ने बताया कि पिछले लंबे समय से सूरजपोल इलाके में दुकानदारों द्वारा अतिक्रमण की शिकायत मिल रही थी। नगर निगम अधिकारियों द्वारा पूर्व में सभी दुकानदारों से अतिक्रमण हटाने की अपील की गई थी। लेकिन तय समयावधि पर अतिक्रमण नहीं हटाने पर नगर निगम द्वारा आज इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया गया है। उप महापौर पारस सिंघवी ने कहा कि नगर निगम की है कार्रवाई सिर्फ अंदरूनी इलाकों में ही नहीं बल्कि बाहरी क्षेत्र में भी की जाएगी।

नगर निगम के अतिक्रमण समिति के चेयरमैन छोगा लाल भोई ने कहा कि शहर में पिछले लंबे समय से दुकानदारों द्वारा सड़क पर अवैध रूप से अतिक्रमण किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में नगर निगम द्वारा शहर में अभियान के तहत अतिक्रमण हटाया जा रहा है। इसी कड़ी में आज मंगलवार को उदयपुर के सूरजपोल इलाके में नगर निगम की टीम ने इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। इस दौरान अतिक्रमण समिति के अध्यक्ष छोगालाल भाई ने दुकानदारों से और फुटकर व्यापारियों से शहर में अवैध रूप से अतिक्रमण नहीं करने की अपील भी की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंBSF से बर्खास्त तेजबहादुर की अर्जी सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज, मोदी के खिलाफ भरा था पर्चा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें