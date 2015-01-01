पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बेटी ने बढ़ाया लेकसिटी का मान:नासा ने खोजा चांद पर पानी, इसमें उदयपुर की साइंटिस्ट नसीम का अहम रोल,दुनिया के नामी संस्थानों में पढ़ने वाली नसीम की उदयपुर में हुई है स्कूलिंग

उदयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नेशनल एरोनॉटिक्स एंड स्पेस एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (नासा) की चांद पर पानी की खोज में उदयपुर की बेटी नसीम रंगवाला ने बतौर सोफिया प्रोजेक्ट साइंटिस्ट अहम भूमिका निभाई है। उदयपुर के सेंट मेरी स्कूल में पढ़ी नसीम अब नासा की कैलिफोर्निया के सिलिकोन वेली स्थित एमेस रिसर्च सेंटर में सोफिया की प्रोजेक्ट साइंटिस्ट हैं। नसीम बताती हैं कि चांद की सतह पर पानी के कण दिखाई दिए हैं।

भविष्य में चांद पर इंसानी बस्ती बसाने की योजना में मिले पानी के कण मिलना बड़ी खोज है। चांद की विषम परिस्थतियों में पानी के कण मिलना दुर्लभ उपलब्धि है। इसका कारण ब्रह्मांड में चलने वाली हवा या भारी वस्तुओं के टूटकर चांद की सतह पर गिरना भी हो सकता है। अब चांद की सतह पर मिले इन पानी के कणों की वजह का पता लगाया जा रहा है।

चांद पर पानी किस जगह है? कितना है? किस तरह का है? काम में लेने योग्य है या नहीं, इस पर शोध किया जा रहा है, क्योंकि नासा की 2024 में मानव को चंद्रमा पर भेजने की योजना है। इसी बीच पानी की खोज बड़ी उपलब्धि है। यह खोज भावी पीढ़ी के लिए बड़ी उपलब्धि होगी जो उनके लिए भविष्य के रास्ते खोलेगी।

पिता बोले : बेटी में बचपन से ही मानव सभ्यता के विकास के लिए वैज्ञानिक बनने की ललक थी
वे बताती हैं कि सोफिया की मदद से वैज्ञानिकों को इस बात पर बहुत हद तक भरोसा हो गया कि चांद की पूरी सतह पर पानी होने की सम्भावना है न कि सिर्फ उन्हीं कुछ हिस्सों में जो दूसरे हिस्सों से ज्यादा ठंडे है। नसीम के पिता फकरुद्दीन रंगवाला बताते हैं कि उनकी बेटी में बचपन से ही मानव सभ्यता के विकास के लिए वैज्ञानिक बनने की ललक थी। नासा की वैज्ञानिक नसीम अपना हर एक पल मानव सभ्यता के विकास के लिए व्यतीत करती आ रही है। बता दें, हाल ही में गत 26 अक्टूबर को नसीम सहित नासा के चारो वैज्ञानिकों में चांद की सतह पर पानी की सम्भावना होने का खुलासा दुनिया के सामने किया।

नसीम के कॅरियर ने उदयपुर से कैलिफोर्निया तक ऐसे भरी उड़ान
नसीम के पिता और उदयपुर के रंग व्यवसाय फखरुद्दीन रंगवाला बताते हैं कि नसीम विश्व की सबसे बड़ी हवाई ऑब्जर्वेटरी सोफिया के उन 90 खुशनसीब वैज्ञानिकों में शामिल हैं, जिन्हें 2017 में उड़ान भरने का मौका मिला था। नसीम सेंट मेरिज से 12वीं पास कर मुंबई के विल्सन कॉलेज से ग्रेजुएशन की फिर ब्रिटेन की डरहम यूनिवर्सिटी से एमएससी और रटगर यूनिवर्सिटी से एस्ट्रोफिजिक्स में डॉक्टरेट किया। नासा ज्वाइन करने से पहले नसीम यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कोलोराडो में रिसर्च एसोसिएट थी और अब नासा की कैलिफोर्निया के सिलिकॉन वेली स्थित एमेस रिसर्च सेंटर में सोफिया की प्रोजेक्ट साइंटिस्ट हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें