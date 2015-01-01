पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम आयुक्त:नीलाभ सीईओ स्मार्ट सिटी, हिम्मत सिंह निगम आयुक्त,स्मार्ट सिटी को पहली बार मिला स्वतंत्र सीईओ

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
कार्मिक विभाग ने गुरुवार को देर रात चार आईएएस और एक आरएएस का तबादला किया। आईएएस नीलाभ सक्सेना को उदयपुर स्मार्ट सिटी तो आरएएस हिम्मत सिंह बारहठ को उदयपुर नगर निगम का आयुक्त बनाया है। नीलाभ अभी अलवर में इन्टीग्रेटेड विकास प्राधिकरण के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी थे और बारहठ फिलहाल सुविवि के रजिस्ट्रार की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रहे थे।

नीलाभ स्मार्ट सिटी के पहले स्वतंत्र मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी होंगे। इससे पहले कमर चौधरी के पास स्मार्ट सिटी के सीईओ के साथ-साथ नगर निगम आयुक्त का भी जिम्मा था। उससे पहले जिला परिषद सीईओ संग स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओ का जिम्मा मिला था। आईएएस अफसर कमर चौधरी से पहले सिद्धार्थ सिहाग को भी नगर निगम आयुक्त और स्मार्ट सिटी सीईओ के पद का दायित्व मिला था। आईएएस अफसर अंकित कुमार सिंह को भी निगम आयुक्त के साथ-साथ उदयपुर स्मार्ट सिटी के सीईओ लगाया था।

बारहठ की चार साल बाद निगम में वापसी
आरएएस अफसर हिम्मत सिंह बारहठ इससे पहले भी 22 जुलाई 2013 से 24 दिसम्बर 2016 तक नगर निगम उदयपुर में ही उपायुक्त रह चुके हैं। बारहठ 30 सितंबर 2019 से सुविवि के रजिस्ट्रार हैं। राज्य सरकार ने फिलहाल बारहठ की जगह सुविवि रजिस्ट्रार के पद पर किसी अन्य अफसर को नहीं लगाया है। ऐसे में एक और तबादला सूची जारी होने के कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं।

