पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अफीम नीति जारी:नई अफीम नीति - इस बार न्यूनतम मार्फिन का मानक 4.2 किलोग्राम प्रति हैक्टेयर रखा, किसानों को होगा फायदा

वल्लभनगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रथम खंड के चित्तौड़गढ़, भदेसर, वल्लभनगर, भींडर, कानोड़ तहसीलों के 300 गांवों में 5184 पट्टे जारी किए, 23 पट्‌टे काटे

कोरोना काल के बीच केंद्र सरकार ने वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए अफीम नीति जारी कर दी। चित्तौड़गढ़ जिले के तीनों खंडों के 737 गांवों में इस वर्ष करीब 15 हजार 302 अफीम पट्टे जारी होंगे। गत वर्ष के पट्टों में से इस वर्ष कम औसत एवं एनडीपीएस प्रकरणों के चलते 92 पट्टे विभाग द्वारा काटे गए है।

चित्तौड़गढ़ प्रथम खंड के चित्तौड़गढ़, भदेसर, वल्लभनगर, भींडर, कानोड़ तहसीलों के 300 गांवों में इस वर्ष 5184 पट्टे जारी किए गए है। पिछले वर्ष दिए गए 5207 पट्टों में से 23 पट्टे काटे गए है। इसी तरह द्वितीय खंड के गंगरार, राशमी, कपासन, भदेसर, मावली और डूंगला में 4 हजार 583 किसानों को पट्टे दिए जाएंगे।

पिछले वर्ष इस खंड में 4 हजार 597 किसानों को पट्टे दिए गए थे, इनमें से 14 पट्टे काटे गए है। तृतीय खंड के निम्बाहेड़ा और बड़ीसादड़ी क्षेत्र में 5535 किसानों को अफीम की खेती के लिए पट्टे दिए जाएंगे।

केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्रालय के राजस्व विभाग ने जारी की गई अफीम नीति में कई प्रकार की सौगातें दी गई है। किसानों की मांग के आधार पर चित्तौड़गढ सांसद जोशी के प्रयासों से सरकार ने इस बार भी मार्फिन के अंदर कमी की है। मेनार भाग-अ मुखिया मांगीलाल सिंगावत, भाग-ब मुखिया जगदीश प्रसाद मेनारिया ने बताया कि वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए मेनार में भाग-अ में 47 किसानों को और भाग-ब में 34 किसानों को अफीम फसल काश्त करने के लाइसेंस जारी हुए है। पिछले वर्ष मेनार कुल 82 पट्टे जारी हुए लेकिन वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए 81 पट्टे जारी हुए है।

इस वर्ष भाग-ब में से एक लाइसेंस निरस्त हुआ है, जिससे 81 पट्टे रहे है। पिछले वर्षों में जारी अफीम नीति में मार्फिन 4.9 और फिर 4.5 कर दी गई थी। लेकिन इस वर्ष की अफीम नीति में अफीम खेती के लिए आवश्यक न्यूनतम मार्फिन का मानक 4.2 किलोग्राम प्रति हैक्टेयर रखा है। इससे कई किसानों को फायदा मिलेगा। इसके साथ ही वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए निर्धारित अफीम नीति के अनुसार लाइसेंस के लिए पात्रता की शर्तों में ऐसे किसान जिन्होंने फसल वर्ष 2019-20 के दौरान अफीम की काश्त की तथा उनके द्वारा सरकार को दी गई उपज में मार्फिन की औसत मात्रा न्यूनतम 4.2 किलोग्राम प्रति हैक्टेयर रही वे किसान इस वर्ष अफीम फसल के लिए पात्र होंगे।

प्रोत्साहन के लिए मार्फिन के आधार पर खेती का रकबा तय

सरकार ने अधिक मार्फिन देने वाले किसानों को प्रोत्साहन के लिए मार्फिन के आधार पर खेती का रकबा तय किया है। वर्ष 2019-20 की फसल में प्रति किलोग्राम 4.2 या उससे अधिक लेकिन 5.4 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर से कम होने पर 6 आरी का पट्टा, 5.4 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर या से अधिक या 5.9 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर से कम होने पर 10 आरी का पट्टा तथा 5.9 किलोग्राम प्रति हेक्टेयर से अधिक की मार्फिन पर 12 आरी का पट्टा दिया जाएगा। इस वर्ष की पॉलिसी में किसानों को दी गई राहत से हजारों किसान लाभान्वित होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें