काेराेना:नए रोगी 74, रिकवर 106, अब 433 एक्टिव केस बचेस, यूनिवर्सिटी रोड के संक्रमित वृद्ध ने दम तोड़ा

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना के कदम थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे। जिले में बुधवार काे 74 नए मरीज मिले। इनमें से 40 शहरी और 34 ग्रामीण क्षेत्र हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी राेड निवासी 62 वर्षीय संक्रमित की माैत के साथ शहर में अब तक काेराेना से जान गंवाने वालों का आंकड़ा 183 हो चुका है। कोरोना को हराकर 106 मरीजों की घर वापसी के साथ अब 433 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें से 263 संक्रमित हाेम आइसाेलेशन और 197 मरीज शहर के विभिन्न काेविड अस्पतालाें में भर्ती हैं।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि 1383 टेस्ट किए थे, जिनमें 74 पाॅजिटिव मिले। शहर में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 10 हजार 569 हाे गई है। नए 74 मरीजों में से 40 मरीज शहरी क्षेत्र से जिसमें 2 कोरोना वाररिर्स,12 क्लोज कांटेक्ट वाले, 26 नए संक्रमित मिले है औैर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से 34 पॉजिटिव में 3 कोरोना वॉरियर्स,12 क्लोज कांटेक्ट वाले, 19 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं।

शहरी क्षेत्र में 40, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 34 नए रोगी मिले

नए मरीज बंबोरा-कुराबड़, बड़ी हॉस्पिटल, जिंक कॉलोनी, श्रीनाथ नगर तीतरड़ी, गोकुल विलेज, मोती मगरी स्कीम, चिकलवास, टेक्नोक्रेट सोसायटी, मगवास-झाड़ोल, धान मंडी, सुथार मोहला सलूंबर, सीता माता कॉलोनी सीसारमा, छोटा बेदला, सेक्टर-5, जावर माइंस, भुवाणा, प्रताप कॉलोनी, बड़गांव, सालेरा कला-मावली, लखावली, बड़ा हवाला, सवीना बरकत कॉलोनी, नीमज माता स्कीम, सुभाष नगर, टीचर्स कॉलोनी, विद्यानगर सेक्टर 3, गवरी सर्कल सेक्टर 13, सेक्टर 11, खेड़ा सर्किल, प्रतापनगर, सुखाडिय़ा सर्कल के पास, पद्मिनी विहार प्रतापनगर, शिव पार्क दुर्गा नर्सरी रोड, आदर्श नगर पायड़ा, सर्वऋतु विलास, गुप्तेश्वर नगर, ज्ञान विहार, मधुबन, पारसमहल होटल के पीछे मिले।

