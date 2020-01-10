पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Udaipur
  • New Survey Started After 15 Years In The City For Urban Development Tax Collection, First 13500 Buildings Were Marked, Now 50 Thousand Can Come In This Area

टैक्स वसूली:नगरीय विकास कर वसूली के लिए शहर में 15 साल बाद नया सर्वे शुरू, पहले 13500 भवन थे चिह्नित, अब 50 हजार आ सकते है इस दायरे में

उदयपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सर्वे के साथ टैक्स वसूली का काम भी करेंगी कंपनी

नगर निगम ने नगरीय विकास कर वसूली से आय बढ़ाने करीब 15 साल बाद वापस शहर में नया सर्वे शुरू कर दिया है। इसके लिए एक कंपनी से अनुबंध किया है जाे कि सर्वे के साथ इस दायरे में आने वाले भवन, प्रतिष्ठान मालिकों से टैक्स वसूली कर निगम खाते में जमा करने का काम भी करेगी। नगरीय विकास कर काे लेकर शहर में 2005-2006 में अंतिम बार सर्वे हुआ था। तब 13500 भवन इस दायरे में चिन्हित हुए थे। नए सर्वे के लिए निगम से अनुबंध हाेने के बाद स्पेराे

सॉफ्टटेक प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने सोमवार को काम शुरू कर दिया। निगम परिसर में मेयर जीएस टांक, डिप्टी मेयर पारस सिंघवी और आयुक्त कमर चौधरी की मौजूदगी मेें कार्यालय का उद्घाटन हुअा। राजस्व समिति अध्यक्ष अरविंद जाराेली ने बताया कि शहर के सभी वार्डों में एक साथ सर्वे कार्य शुरू कर दिया है। संस्थान डायरेक्टर राजेश कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि सर्वे टीम निगम सीमा में सभी भवनों का भौतिक सत्यापन करेगी। उसी आधार पर डीएलसी दरों और राज्य सरकार के निर्धारित दायरे में आने वाले भवनाें से यह टैक्स वसूला जाएगा।

निगम काे हर साल हाे रहा था बड़ा नुकसान
15 साल में निगम सीमा में 13500 भवन चिन्हित हुए थे जाे कि नगरीय विकास कर के दायरेे में अा रहे थे। उसके बाद निगम सीमा में कई आवासीय, शॉपिंग माॅल, व्यवसायिक भवन बने, स्टार हाेटलें भी शुरू हुई, लेकिन नया सर्वे नहीं हाेने से ये भवन नगरीय विकास कर के दायरे में नहीं थे।

इस कारण निगम काे सीधे ताैर पर सालाना आर्थिक नुकसान हाे रहा था। सर्वे में नहीं आने के बावजूद सिर्फ वे लाेग जरूर निगम में टैक्स जमा करवाने आते रहे, इनकाे चुनाव लड़ने एनओसी लेनी थी। इनकाे नामांतरण के लिए एनअाेसी लेनी थी। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक नया सर्वे हाेने से करीब 50 हजार भवन इस टैक्स के दायरे में अा सकते हैं।

नगरीय विकास के दायरे में काैन : 2700 वर्ग फीट या इससे बड़े अावासीय भूखंड या भवन पर यह टैक्स लिया जाता है। जबकि व्यवसायिक में 900 वर्ग फीट या इससे बड़े भूखंड या भवन मेें से टैक्स वसूली हाेती है। व्यवसायिक काॅम्पलेक्स में बनी सभी दुकानें इस टैक्स के दायरे में अाती है।

