शीतलहर:सर्दी का नया रिकॉर्ड, 0.7 डिग्री और गिरकर 7.3 पर आया रात का पारा,अधिकतम पारा 2 डिग्री उछाल के साथ 27.6 पर पहुंचा, शीतलहर ने ठिठुराया

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ठिठुरन से पौधों और फूलों पर जमी ओस की बूंदें। फोटो सराड़ी का।

इस साल नवंबर में ही सर्दी नए रिकॉर्ड बना रही है। सोमवार को न्यूनतम तापमान बीते 24 घंटे के मुकाबले 0.7 डिग्री और लुढ़ककर 7.3 डिग्री पर आ गया। दूसरी ओर अधिकतम तापमान में दो डिग्री उछलकर 27.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर जा पहुंचा। शीतलहर भी बनी रही। नतीजतन रात तो सर्द थी ही, दोपहर भी ठिठुरी रही। डबाेक स्थित माैसम विभाग कार्यालय के अनुसार साेमवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 27.6 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 7.3 डिग्री रहा। एक दिन पहले यह क्रमश: 25.6 और 8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। रात का तापमान सप्ताह भर से लगातार कम हाेने से ठंड के तेवर तीखे हाे गए हैं।

सुबह सर्दी तेज होने से वॉक पर निकलने वालों की संख्या एकाएक कम हो गई। लोग दोपहर में भी ऊनी कपड़ों में दिखे। शाम को ठंड बढ़ने और नाइट कर्फ्यू के चलते साढ़े 7 बजे तक फतहसागर, सहेलियों की बाड़ी, माेतीमगरी, सुखाड़िया सर्कल, सज्जनगढ़ क्षेत्र में पर्यटकाें की चहल-पहल एकाएक कम हो गई।

माैसम विभाग के अनुसार 27 नवंबर तक उदयपुर का रात का तापमान 7 से 9 डिग्री के बीच रह सकता है। शीतलहर भी चल सकती है। यानी दिसम्बर के पहले-दूसरे हफ्ते में ही मेवाड़ में पारा जमाव बिंदु के नजदीक जा सकता है। दिसम्बर-जनवरी में पाला पड़ने के साथ जबरदस्त शीतलहर चलेगी।

