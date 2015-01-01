पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उदयपुर में मानवता हुई शर्मसार:परसाद थाना इलाके में झाड़ियों में मिला नवजात

उदयपुर26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस ने शुरू की माता-पिता की तलाश

उदयपुर अहमदाबाद हाईवे पर मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली घटना सामने आई है। हाइवे से सटे परसाद थाना इलाके में नवजात लावारिस अवस्था में मिला। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने नवजात को कब्जे में लेकर उसके परिजनों की तलाश शुरू की। लेकिन मौके पर कोई परिजन नहीं मिला। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने नवजात को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उदयपुर के महाराणा भोपाल चिकित्सालय में भेजा जहां उसका उपचार जारी है।

ग्रामीणों ने दी थी पुलिस को सूचना

उदयपुर जिले के लिमड़ा कुड़ी के जंगल में ग्रामीण चारा काटने जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान उन्हें झाड़ियों से नवजात के रोने की आवाज आई थी। उसके बाद उन्होंने इस पूरे मामले की जानकारी स्थानीय पुलिस अधिकारियों को दी। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारियों ने नवजात को कब्जे में लेकर उसके परिजनों की तलाश शुरू कर दी लेकिन नवजात के परिजन नहीं मिल पाए।

परसाद थाना अधिकारी सुभाष परमार ने बताया कि थाना क्षेत्र के जंगल में नवजात मिलने की सूचना थी। जिसके बाद पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और और झाड़ियों में गिरे नवजात को प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए लाया गया। शुरुआती जांच में पता चला है कि नवजात 2 दिन पुराना है। वहीं अब पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर परिजनों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचुनाव की आखिरी रैली में नीतीश बोले- यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव, अंत भला तो सब भला - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें