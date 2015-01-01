पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस प्रशासन ने बढ़ाई सख्ती:लेकसिटी में आज से फिर लागू हुआ रात्रि कालीन कर्फ्यू, SP कैलाश विश्नोई ने जनता से की सहयोग की अपील

उदयपुर33 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर आज से रात्रि कालीन कर्फ्यू को फिर से लागू किया जा रहा है। रात्रि 8 बजे से लागू होने वाला कर्फ्यू सुबह 6 बजे तक चलेगा। इस दौरान आवश्यक सेवाओ को कर्फ्यू से दूर रखा गया है। कर्फ्यू की सख्ती से पालना हो सके इसके लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने माकूल बंदोबस्त किए है। शहर के प्रमुख मार्गों, चौराहों और पर्यटन स्थलों पर नाके लगाए जाएंगे। साथ ही पुलिस अधिकारी और सम्बंधित थानाधिकारी अपने अपने क्षेत्रों में लगातार गस्त पर रहेंगे। पुलिस ने व्यारियो को 7 बजे बाजार बंद करने की अपील की है जिससे वहां काम करने वाले समय पर अपने घरों तक पहुंच सके। इस मौके पर एसपी कैलाशचंद्र बिश्नोई ने साफ कहा कि अगर शादी समारोह के आयोजन में निर्धारित संख्या से अधिक लोग जमा हुए तो पुलिस सख्ती से कार्यवाइ करेगी। साथ ही समारोह में जाने वाले अपने साथ शादी का कार्ड रखे जिससे उन्हें किसी तरह की परेशानी का सामना नही करना पड़े।

उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीजों की संख्या दिनोंदिन बढ़ रही है। शहर में संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा आठ हजार को पार कर गया है। जबकि उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से अब तक 83 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। ऐसे में सरकार द्वारा उदयपुर में रात्रिकालीन कर्फ्यू फिर से लागू कर दिया गया है। वहीं 19 जनवरी तक उदयपुर में धारा 144 भी लागू की गई है।

