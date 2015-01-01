पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तापमान:तीन डिग्री चढ़ा रात का पारा, 140 डिग्री पर पहुंचा,विशेषज्ञ बोले- यह मौसम गेहूं की बुवाई के लिए मुफीद

उदयपुर3 घंटे पहले
दीपावली से ठीक पहले रात के तापमान अचानक बढ़ाेतरी हुई है। एक ही दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री की बढ़ाेतरी दर्ज की है। अगले चार दिनाें में न्यूनतम तापमान में उतार चढ़ाव आने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। माैसम विभाग के अनुसार बीती रात न्यूनतम तापमान 14 डिग्री रहा। एक दिन पहले न्यूनतम तापमान 11 डिग्री था। एक ही दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान में तीन डिग्री की बढ़ाेतरी हाेने से फिलहाल सर्दी बढ़ने के क्रम पर लगाम लगा है। माैसम विभाग ने 14 से 17 नवंबर के बीच उदयपुर का न्यूनतम तापमान 12 डिग्री से 14 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 26 से 28 डिग्री के बीच रहने की संभावना जताई है।

इस दाैरान माैसम साफ रहेगा और 5 से 11 किलाेमीटर प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से हवा चल सकती है। इधर, कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र के कृषि वैज्ञानिकाें के अनुसार वर्तमान मेेें तापमान की जाे स्थिति बनी हुई है, वह गेहूं की बुवाई के लिए उपयुक्त है। कृषि वैज्ञानिकाें ने किसानाेें काे बुवाई की सलाह दी है।

