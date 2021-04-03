पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीवाली तक शुरू करने की तैयारी:लेकसिटी में नौ नए एडवेंचर शुरू होंगे, इनमें से पांच तो पूरे प्रदेश में पहली बार

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उदयपुर में पर्यटन के नवरत्न...पैरासेलिंग, याचिंग, बंजी जंपिंग, फ्लाई बोर्डिंग और रॉप क्रॉसिंग पहली बार

लेकसिटी ने पर्यटन के साथ अब एडवेंचर सिटी बनने की ओर कदम बढ़ा दिए हैं। इसकी तैयारियां शुरू हाे गई हैं। यूआईटी ने पैरासेलिंग, याचिंग, बंजी जंपिंग, फ्लाई बोर्डिंग, पैराग्लाइडिंग, जिप लाइन, राॅक क्लाइमबिंग, स्काई साइकिलिंग, राेप क्रॉसिंग जैसे नाै एडवेंचर गेम के प्रपोजल मांगे हैं।

ये सभी गेम फतहसागर झील किनारे हाेंगे। इनमें से चार एडवेंचर राजस्थान में पहली बार शुरू होंगे। संबंधित कंपनियों काे प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट बनाकर 15 फरवरी तक यूआईटी ने जमा करनी हाेगी। पर्यटन विभाग का मानना है कि दीवाली तक इनमें से कई प्रोजेक्ट शुरू हो जाएंगे।

पैरासेलिंग
स्पीड बोट की पीछे बंधे गुब्बारे पर पर्यटक काे बांधा जाता है। स्पीड में बोट चलने पर वह गुब्बारे के साथ उड़ने लगता है।

याचिंग
पर्यटक हवा की दिशा में बोट चलाता है। बोट में कपड़ा बंधा हाेता है। राइडर हवा के हिसाब से दिशा तय करता है।

बंजी जंपिंग
ऊंचाई से व्यक्ति काे रस्सी से बांधकर गिराया जाता है। पर्यटक फतहसागर के पानी काे छूकर फिर ऊपर अाएगा।

फ्लाई बोर्डिंग
इसमें पानी के प्रेशर से हवा में व्यक्ति करतब करता है। इसमें पैर में बोर्ड लगा हाेता है, जो पानी नीचे फेंकता है।

पैराग्लाइडिंग
व्यक्ति इंस्ट्रक्टर के साथ पैराग्लाइडर पर पहाड़ी से दौड़कर कूदेगा। इसके बाद हवा में उड़ने लगेगा।

स्काई साइकिलिंग
हवा में बंधे तार पर साइकिल चलाई जाती है। कुंभलगढ़ में किले के बाहर यह एडवेंचर शुरू किया गया है।

एक्टिविटी बेस टूरिज्म बढ़ेगा
पर्यटन विभाग की उपनिदेशक शिखा सक्सेना ने बताया कि अभी लेकसिटी में देशी और विदेशी पर्यटक सिर्फ साइट सीन देखने आते हैं। एक्टिविटी बेस टूरिज्म शुरू हाेने से अब पर्यटक ज्यादा दिन यहां रुकेंगे। इससे हाेटल, ट्रेवल्स सहित पूरे टूरिज्म इंडस्ट्री काे ग्रोथ मिलेगी।

जिप लाइन
इसमें व्यक्ति दाे पहाडों के बीच की दूरी तार पर लटकते हुए तय करता है।

आर्टिफिशियल राॅक क्लाइंबिंग
खुद काे रस्सी से बांध पहाड़ी पर चढ़ते हैं। यह पहले से है।

राॅप क्रॉसिंग
इसमें दाे पहाड़ाें के बीच रस्सी पर बने झूले को पार करना होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें