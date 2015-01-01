पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:नामांकन की जांच का काम पूरा, आज बागियाेें-निर्दलीयों की मनुहार का दिन,दाेपहर 3 बजे तक नामवापसी, फिर साफ होगी तस्वीर

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उदयपुर. नामांकन पत्राें की जांच निर्वाचन अधिकारी-कर्मचारी।

जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए दाखिल नामांकन पत्राें की जांच का काम मंगलवार काे पूरा हाे गया। अब भाजपा और कांग्रेस के नेता बागियाें और मजबूत नजर आ रहे निर्दलीयाें से नाम वापस लेने के लिए मान-मनौवल की कवायद मेें लग गए है। बुधवार दाेपहर तीन बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेेंगे। उसके बाद साफ हाे जाएगा कि चुनावी मुकाबले मेें कितने प्रत्याशी रहेंगे।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी चेतन देवड़ा और उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ओपी बुनकर की मौजूदगी में जिला परिषद सभागार में जिला परिषद सदस्य के नामांकन पत्राें की जांच हुई। वार्ड 34 से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी साेवनी ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी गेंदी बाई काे लेकर आपत्ति दर्ज करवाई कि वह गेेंदी बाई नहीं अनछाई बाई है और तीन संतान भी हैं। गलत दस्तावेज से गेंदी बाई के नाम से नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

भाजपा की तरफ से नियुक्त वकील प्रवीण खंडेलवाल और अशाेक सिंघवी ने कहा कि शिकायत के साथ शपथ पत्र नहीं दिया है, शिकायती दस्तावेज प्रमाणित भी नहीं है। कांग्रेस से वकील परमानंद मेहता और गणपत चाैधरी ने बहस की। दाेनाें पक्षाें काे सुनने के बाद आपत्ति खारिज कर दी गई। इस दाैरान कांग्रेस के निवर्तमान देहात अध्यक्ष लालसिंह झाला, पूर्व उप प्रमुख श्यामलाल चाैधरी,भाजपा के देहात जिलाध्यक्ष भंवरसिंह पंवार और शहर महामंत्री गजपाल सिंह राठाैड़ भी माैजूद थे।

दलों की चुनावी रणनीति : बागी ज्यादा नहीं, लेकिन कांग्रेस और भाजपा नजर रखे हुए
सामान्य सीट पर ओबीसी के शंकर पटेल काे टिकट देने से नाराज भाजपा के गिर्वा मंडल के पूर्व महामंत्री हिम्मत सिंह देवड़ा ने जिला परिषद के लिए निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल किया है। क्षेत्र में राजपूताें के साथ ब्राह्मणों का दबदबा हाेने से भाजपा की मुश्किल बढ़ी है। ऋषभदेव क्षेत्र में पूर्व उप प्रमुख सुंदर भाणावत की पुत्रवधू रीना के सामने सुनीता अग्रवाल ने निर्दलीय पर्चा भरा है।

सुनीता पहले कांग्रेस में थीं और खेरवाड़ा में पंचायत समिति सदस्य रह चुकी हैं। पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव में ही वह भाजपा में आई थीं। भाजपा के देहात अध्यक्ष भंवरसिंह पंवार का दावा है कि ऐसा काेई बागी नहीं है, जिससे भाजपा काे परेशानी हो। देवड़ा काे नाम वापस लेने के लिए मनाएंगे। इधर देहात कांग्रेस के निवृत्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष लालसिंह झाला बोले- कांग्रेस के सामने ऐसा काेई मजबूत बागी नहीं है। फिर भी सभी जगह से फीड बैक लेकर वरिष्ठ नेताअाें काे बाेल दिया गया है कि कहीं पर भी लगे कि इस निर्दलीय से नुकसान हाे सकता है ताे उससे संपर्क कर नाम वापसी के लिए तैयार करे।

