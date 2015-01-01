पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन सख्त:हाेटल काे नोटिस- पीछोला का घाट 3 दिन में पहले जैसा करें, वर्ना न जेटी रहेगी, न नाव

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • भास्कर की खबरों के बाद झीलों को बचाने के लिए प्रशासन सख्त
  • बताया था कि निजी स्वार्थ और सरकारी लापरवाही में कैसे डूब रही हैं झीलें?

शहर की झीलों के अस्तित्व पर बढ़ते खतरे को लेकर भास्कर के खुलासे के बाद प्रशासन सख्त हुआ। पीछाेला में जेटी उतारने के लिए ऐतिहासिक पंचदेवरिया घाट ताेड़ने पर बुधवार को निगम ने हाेटल उदयकाेठी संचालक काे नाेटिस दिया। कहा कि घाट को तीन दिन में वापस पहले जैसा करें, वरना न जेटी रहेगी, न झील में नाव चलाने का लाइसेंस। होटल प्रबंधन को तीन दिन में घाट की मरम्मत कर इसके फाेटाे निगम में पेश करने की हिदायत दी गई है। दूसरी ओर, यूआईटी भी हरकत में आई। दल ने झील क्षेत्र में बिना मंजूरी बन रहा पक्का निर्माण ढहा दिया।

निजी स्वार्थ के लिए ऐतिहासिक घाट ताेड़ने का मामला सबसे पहले भास्कर ने 15 दिसंबर के अंक में उठाया था। इस पर निगम प्रशासन ने गार्ड लगाकर जिम्मेदारी से पल्ला झाड़ लिया। भास्कर ने फिर सवाल उठाए तो दाे दिन तक हाेटल प्रबंधन के प्रति नरमी बरतने वाला निगम चेता। आयुक्त हिम्मतसिंह बारहठ ने हाेटल उदयकाेठी के प्रोप्राइटर विश्वविजय सिंह के नाम नाेटिस जारी किया। कहा कि पीछाेला किनारे जेटी के लिए घाट की सीढ़ियां ताेड़कर सरकारी संपत्ति काे नुकसान पहुंचाया गया है।

यह राजस्थान झील विकास प्राधिकरण अधिनियम-2015 एवं राजस्थान नगर पालिका अधिनियम 2009 की धारा 194/245 का उल्लंघन है। आयुक्त ने सख्त हिदायत दी है कि पंचदेवरिया घाट पर बिना अनुमति काेई निर्माण या ताेड़फाेड़ न करें। जाे ताेड़फाेड़ की है, उसकी तीन दिन में मरम्मत कराएं। आयुक्त ने एसई मुकेश पुजारी काे भी पाबंद किया है कि वे जेईएन लगाकर घाट की मरम्मत तय कराएं।

कलेक्टर बोले- स्टाफ कम है तो बताओ, लापरवाही नहीं चलेगी

यूआईटी में बुधवार को हुई बैठक में कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा ने झीलाें काे लेकर बरती जा रही लापरवाही पर नाराजगी जताई। कहा कि माॅनिटरिंग के लिए स्टाफ की कमी हाे ताे बताएं, लेकिन झीलें हर हाल में सुरक्षित रहनी चाहिए। कलेक्टर ने यूआईटी सचिव अरुण हसीजा से बोले- हमारे पास लेक पेट्राेल टीम है, जाे सिर्फ झीलाेें की निगरानी के लिए बनी है। उसे और ज्यादा सक्रिय किया जाए। फतहसागर के साथ ही पीछाेला पर भी ज्यादा नजर रखने की जरूरत है। झील किनारे होने वाली हर गतिविधि का पता पेट्राेल टीम काे रहना चाहिए। झीलें हमारी प्राथमिकता हैं और इन्हें लेकर कोई लापरवाही नहीं हाेनी चाहिए।

न भू रूपांतरण कराया, न मंजूरी ली, झील किनारे खड़ी कर दी बिल्डिंग

उदयसागर झील सीमा में बिना अनुमति करवाए जा रहे पक्के निर्माण काे बुधवार काे यूआर्ईटी के दल ने ध्वस्त करवा दिया। इस निर्माण काे लेकर भूमि रूपांतरण भी नहीं करवाया था। सचिव अरुण हसीजा ने बताया कि राजस्व ग्राम देबारी के आराजी संख्या 3292, 3294, 3295 कृषि भूमि उदयसागर झील के पास स्थित है।

वहां बिना भूमि रूपांतरण और बिना स्वीकृति शायर देवी पत्नी विजयकुमार सुराणा ने पक्का निर्माण करवा लिया। यूआईटी ने नाेटिस कर निर्माणकर्ता काे अपने स्तर पर निर्माण हटाने के निर्देश भी दिए, लेकिन नहीं हटाया गया। बुधवार काे यूआईटी ने दाे जेसीबी लगा निर्माण काे ध्वस्त कर दिया। खेड़ा कानपुर में यूआईटी की जमीन पर कब्जा कर बनाई पक्की बाउंड्रीवाल और पक्के कमरे भी ध्वस्त करवाए। तहसीलदार वीरभद्र सिंह चाैहान के नेतृत्व में हुई कार्रवाई के दाैरान रेवेन्यू इंस्पेक्टर घनश्याम जरवार, जयदीप चाैबीसा, बाबूलाल तेली, पटवारी हेमराज मेघवाल, लोकेंद्रसिंह शक्तावत पटवारी के साथ ही संबंधित अभियंता भी माैजूद थे।

