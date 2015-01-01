पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना अपडेट:उदयपुर में फिर बढ़ने लगी कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या, 5 दिन में 350 नए संक्रमित

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में दिनोंदिन इजाफा हो रहा है। बुधवार को उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 75 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए है। जिसके बाद में उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 7835 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। उदयपुर के मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि उदयपुर जिले में बुधवार को 812 सैंपल की जांच की गई जिनमें 737 नेगेटिव और पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इनमें से उदयपुर के शहरी क्षेत्र में 55 जबकि ग्रामीण इलाकों में 20 संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। संक्रमित मरीजों में तीन कोरोना वॉरियर्स है जबकि 23 पूर्व में आए संक्रमित मरीजों के नजदीकी संपर्क में आए लोग हैं। इसके साथ ही 49 नए स्थानों पर कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीज मिले हैं।

5 दिन में कोरोना से 350 नए संक्रमित

लेक सिटी उदयपुर में दीपोत्सव के पर्व के बाद से ही कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या एक बार फिर बढ़ने लगी है । पिछले 5 दिनों में उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीजों की संख्या 350 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। बुधवार को जहां उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 75 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए। वही मंगलवार को 86, सोमवार को 61, रविवार को 72 और शनिवार को 56 संक्रमित मरीज मिल चुके हैं। ऐसे में बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए अब चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा भी आम जनता से और अधिक सावधानी और एहतियात बरतने की अपील की गई है।

कोरोना से स्वस्थ होकर 7399 मरीज लौटे घर

उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या जहां दिनोंदिन बढ़ रही है। वहीं कोरोना संक्रमण से स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटने वाले मरीजों की संख्या में भी इजाफा हो रहा है। उदयपुर में जहां कुल कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीजों की संख्या 7835 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई। वहीं इनमें से अब तक 7399 संक्रमित मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 80 संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है ऐसे में अब उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 355 केस ही एक्टिव बचे हैं।

