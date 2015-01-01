पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लेक सिटी में कोरोना:दीपावली पर 56 नए संक्रमित मिले, मरीजों की संख्या 7541 पहुंची; 5 दिन में 300 पॉजिटिव केस

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शनिवार को आए संक्रमित मरीजों में से 43 उदयपुर के शहरी इलाकों में रहने वाले हैं। जबकि, 13 उदयपुर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के निवासी हैं। - फाइल फोटो

लेक सिटी उदयपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में दिनोंदिन इजाफा हो रहा है। आज दीपावली के दिन भी उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 56 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए है। इसके बाद उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 7541 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है।

शनिवार को आए संक्रमित मरीजों में से 43 उदयपुर के शहरी इलाकों में रहने वाले हैं। जबकि, 13 उदयपुर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के निवासी हैं। इनमें 9 कोरोना वाॅरियर्स, 11 पूर्व में आए संक्रमित मरीजों के नजदीकी संपर्क में आए लोग, और 44 नए स्थानों पर संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं।

5 दिन में 300 में संक्रमित आए सामने

उदयपुर में पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीजों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है शनिवार को उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 56 मरीज सामने आए वहीं शुक्रवार को 64, गुरुवार को 71, बुधवार को 57, मंगलवार को 55 मरीज मिले हैं। ऐसे में पिछले 5 दिनों में उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 303 नए मरीज सामने आ गए हैं। त्योहारी सीजन पर लगातार बढ़ रहा संक्रमण अब आम जनता के लिए भी परेशानी का कारण बन गया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि पिछले एक सप्ताह से त्यौहारी सीजन के कारण कोरोना सैंपलिंग के लिए कैम्पों में पहले की तुलना में बहुत कम लोग जांच कराने पहुंच रहे हैं। फतहपुरा चौकी में प्रतिदिन औसत 19, कृषि मंडी में 20, टाउनहॉल में 16, सेक्ट-14 में 21 संदिग्धों की ही जांच हो रही थी। ऐसे में दीपावली के चलते 13 से 16 नवंबर तक इन चारों जगह पर कोरोना सैंपलिंग कैम्प आयोजित नहीं किए जाएंगे। इस दौरान इन क्षेत्रों के कोरोना संदिग्ध एमबी हॉस्पिटल के स्वाइन फ्लू वार्ड में सैंपलिंग करा सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें