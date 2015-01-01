पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव:दीपावली पर महालक्ष्मी-गणेश पूजन के साथ सिंधी, जैन, बंगाली, सिख समाज में कुछ और पर्व भी मनाएंगे

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • समाजाें के सामूहिक कार्यक्रम इस बार निरस्त, अग्रवाल समाज जरूरतमंदों के साथ मनाएगा त्याेहार

खुशियों का त्याेहार दीवाली शनिवार काे उमंग के साथ मनाया जाएगा। इस दिन सिंधी, जैन, बंगाली और सिख समाज लक्ष्मी-गणेश की पूजा के साथ अन्य पर्व भी मनाएंगे। कार्तिक मास अमावस्या पर दीपोत्सव के साथ ही इस दिन सिंधी समाज परिवार के साथ महालक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश का हथड़ी पूजन करेंगे। वहीं, सिख समाज में दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस पर गुरुद्वारों में शबद कीर्तन और जैन समाज में भगवान महावीर का मोक्ष निर्वाण दिवस का कार्यक्रम होगा। बंगाली समाज के लोग भी इस दिन मां काली का पूजन करते हैं। इधर, काेराेना संक्रमण काे देखते हुए अग्रवाल समाज ने सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम निरस्त करने का फैसला किया है। दीवाली पर जरूरतमंदाें काे मिठाई और उपहार बांटेंगे।

सिंधी समाज : घरों में हथड़ी में विराजित होते हैं भगवान
दीवाली पर सिंधी समाज के घरों में लक्ष्मी पूजन के साथ हथड़ी पूजन भी होगा। राजस्थान सिंधी अकादमी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष हरीश राजानी ने बताया कि सभी समाजजन घरों में सामान्य ताैर पर दीपावली की तरह ही पर्व मनाएंगे। केवल पूजा के लिए 2 फीट का लकड़ी का सुंदर घर बनाते हैं। इसमें महालक्ष्मी और भगवान गणेश को विराजित कर दिपावली की पूजा की जाती है।

बंगाली समाज : मां काली की होगी विशेष पूजा-अर्चना
बंगाली समाज के लाेग इस दिन लक्ष्मी पूजन के साथ मां काली की पूजा करेंगे। समाज के भूपालपुरा स्थित बंग भवन में सुबह से शाम तक पूजा-अर्चना आदि पारंपरिक कार्यक्रम होते हैं। समाज के समन्वयक बिप्लव राय ने बताया कि भवन के काली मंदिर में सुबह पूजा-अर्चना और रात में हवन होगा। इस दौरान हर साल सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम होते है, लेकिन इस बार कार्यक्रम निरस्त किया गया है।

जैन समाज : भगवान महावीर का मोक्ष निर्वाण दिवस भी
सकल जैन इस दिन लक्ष्मी पूजन के साथ 24वें तीर्थंकर भगवान महावीर का मोक्ष निर्वाण दिवस भी इसी दिन मनाया जाएगा। समाज के संयोजक राजकुमार फत्तावत ने बताया कि हर बार मंदिरों में कार्यक्रम और प्रवचन होते है। लेकिन इस बार कोविड के चलते प्रवचन ऑनलाइन होंगे। मंदिरों में भगवान को निर्वाण लड्डू चढ़ाकर घरों में दीप जलाएंगे।

सिख समाज : दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस मनाएंगे, हाेगा शबद कीर्तन
सिख समाज इस दिन दीवाली के साथ दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस मनाएगा। इसमें हर साल की तरह शबद कीर्तन होंगे। सिख कॉलोनी स्थित गुरुद्वारा सचखंड दरबार के प्रवक्ता रवींद्र पाल कप्पू ने बताया कि कार्तिक मास की अमावस्या पर सिखों के 6वें गुरु हरगोविंद साहब और उनके साथियों को जहांगीर की कैद से रिहा किया गया था। इसलिए इस दिन दाता बंदी छोड़ दिवस मनाया जाता है।

