काेराेना का असर:दिवाली पर महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में प्रवेश नहीं, 18 फीट दूर से कर सकेंगे दर्शन, अन्नकूट पर महा प्रसादी भी नहीं होगी

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • ऑनलाइन भी हाेंगे दर्शन, मंदिर के गेट पर लगेगा पारदर्शी कांच

शहर में भट्टियानी चौहट्टा स्थित महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में दीपावली के मौके पर भक्ताें काे मंदिर परिसर में प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा साथ ही अन्नकूट के दाैरान हाेने वाली महाप्रसादी भी नहीं हाेगी। महालक्ष्मी पूजन के विशेष कार्यक्रम के दौरान भक्त 18 फुट की दूरी से दर्शन कर सकेंगे, जबकि हर बार मंदिर परिसर में प्रवेश के दाैरान भक्ताें काे 5 फुट की दूरी तक प्रवेश की अनुमति रहती है। हालांकि भक्ताें काे दर्शन लाभ के लिए मंदिर के बाहर राेड पर ही कतार में लगना हाेता है। साथ ही भक्त ऑनलाइन दर्शन भी कर सकेंगे।

श्रीमाली जाति संपत्ति व्यवस्था ट्रस्ट के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष कृष्ण गोपाल दुर्गावत ने बताया कि काेराेना संक्रमण के चलते मंदिर ट्रस्ट की ओर से विशेष व्यवस्थाएं रहेगी। मंदिर के बाहर सड़क से ही लाेग दर्शन कर सकेंगे, परिसर में प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा। इस दौरान एहतियात के लिए मंदिर के गेट पर पारदर्शी कांच लगाया जाएगा। मंदिर में पिछले 1 महीने से दर्शन खुले हैं, लेकिन हर साल दिवाली पर बड़ी संख्या में भक्ताें अाने की वजह से यह निर्णय किया है।

चार दिन के महोत्सव के दौरान 6 घंटे लाइन में लगने के बाद हो पाते हैं दर्शन
मंदिर में हर साल एकादशी से कार्यक्रम शुरू हाेते हैं। चतुर्दशी काे अन्नकूट में महाप्रसादी हाेती है। इस बार प्रसादी वितरण नहीं होगा। ट्रस्टी ने बताया कि हर साल की तरह भोग सामग्री में दो दर्जन व्यंजन होंगे, लेकिन प्रसादी वितरण नहीं होगा। दीपावली पर रात 12 बजे से ही लाइन शुरू हाे जाती है। छह घंटे इंतजार के बाद दर्शन हो पाते हैं।

हर बार की तरह इस बार भी सजावट और शृंगार में नहीं हाेगी काेई कमी
काेराेना के चलते मंदिर में प्रवेश ताे नहीं मिलेगा लेकिन हर बार की तरह मंदिर के शृंगार और सजावट में कोई कमी नहीं रहेगी। हर साल मंदिर में माता को करीब 5 लाख के आभूषणाें का शृंगार किया जाता है। श्रीमाली समाज की कुलदेवी होने के चलते मंदिर में श्रीमाली समाज की ओर से साज-सजावट होती है।

दीपोत्सव पर जगदीश चौक से रंग निवास तक भट्टियानी चौहट्टा तक विद्युत सज्जा हाेती है। मंदिर ऐतिहासिक रूप से भी महत्वपूर्ण है, मंदिर का निर्माण करीब 400 साल पहले महाराणा जगत सिंह के समय में हुआ था। महालक्ष्मी की प्रतिमा भीनमाल से लाए थे।

