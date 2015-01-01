पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  On Friday, 145 Infected Patients Suffering From Corona Appeared In Lakesity, District Administration Implemented Section 144 Till January 19.

कोरोना हुआ बेकाबू:लेकसिटी में शुक्रवार को कोरोना से ग्रसित 145 संक्रमित मरीज आए सामने, जिला प्रशासन ने 19 जनवरी तक लागू की धारा 144

उदयपुर13 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर में शुक्रवार को कोरोनावायरस विस्फोट हुआ और उदयपुर में कोरोना से ग्रसित 145 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए है। जिसके बाद में उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 8062 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। उदयपुर में शुक्रवार को आए संक्रमित मरीजों में से 100 उदयपुर के शहरी इलाके में रहने वाले हैं। जबकि 45 उदयपुर के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में निवास करते हैं। संक्रमित मरीजों में 11 कोरोनावायरस वॉरियर है, वही 50 पूर्व में आए संक्रमित मरीजों के नजदीक के संपर्क में आने वाले लोग हैं। इसके साथ ही एक प्रवासी और 81 नए स्थानों पर कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीज मिले हैं।

कोरोना से अब तक 82 मरीजों की मौत, वही 7489 स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित मरीजों की संख्या जहां बढ़कर 8062 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। वहीं शुक्रवार रात तक उदयपुर में कोरोना से मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 82 पर पहुंच गई है। हालांकि उदयपुर में अब तक कोरोना से स्वस्थ होकर 7489 मरीज अपने घर लौट चुके हैं।

उदयपुर में 19 जनवरी 2021 तक लागू हुई धारा 144

उदयपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या दिनोंदिन बढ़ रही थी। ऐसे में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा एहतियातन उदयपुर में 21 नवंबर से 19 जनवरी 2021 तक धारा 144 लागू कर दी गई है। उदयपुर के अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर ओपी बुनकर ने कोरोना की बिगड़ती स्थिति को देखते हुए यह आदेश जारी किया। बुनकर ने कहा कि शहर में दिनोंदिन संक्रमण विकराल रूप ले रहा है ऐसे में जनता के हित में जिला प्रशासन द्वारा यह फैसला लिया गया है।

