उदयपुर में बेकाबू कोरोना:सोमवार को संक्रमित मरीजों ने लगाया शतक, कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या पहुंची 8428

उदयपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लेक सिटी उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस अब एक बार फिर विकराल रूप ले रहा है। उदयपुर में सोमवार को कोरोनावायरस से ग्रसित 100 नए संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए जिसके बाद में उदयपुर में कोई संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 8428 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। उदयपुर में सोमवार को आए संक्रमित मरीजों में से 76 उदयपुर के शहरी जबकि 24 उदयपुर के ग्रामीण इलाकों में रहने वाले मरीज हैं। इनमें से आठ कोरोनावायरस वॉरियर्स है। जबकि 38 पूर्व में आए संक्रमित मरीजों के नजदीकी संपर्क में आने वाले लोग है। इसके साथ ही 54 नए स्थानों पर संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं।

अब तक 84 की मौत, 7760 स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण से अब तक कुल संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 8428 पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं इसे अब तक 7760 संक्रमित मरीज पूरी तरह स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। जबकि 84 मरीजों की कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई है। ऐसे में अब उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के 584 के एक्टिव हैं।

दीपावली बाद बढ़ा संक्रमण

लेक सिटी उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में दीपावली बाद इजाफा हो गया है। उदयपुर में दीपावली पूर्व जहां प्रतिदिन संक्रमित मरीजों का औसतन आंकड़ा 45 था। वहीं दीपावली के बाद यह आंकड़ा बढ़कर प्रतिदिन औसतन 85 पर पहुंच गया है। ऐसे में जिला प्रशासन और चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा आम जनता से और अधिक एहतियात और सावधानी बरतने की अपील की गई है। उदयपुर के मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि कोरोना सर्दी के समय तेजी से फैल रहा है। ऐसे में खासी जुखाम बुखार को हल्के में ना लें और चिकित्सक की राय और उपचार जरूर लें।

