कोरोना का कहर:शनिवार को कोरोना संक्रमित 38 नए मरीज आए सामने, कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या पहुंची 7125

उदयपुर26 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • अब तक 76 की मौत, 6748 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर लौटे घर

उदयपुर में शनिवार को कोरोनावायरस संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में एक बार फिर इजाफा देखने को मिला। उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस के 38 नए संक्रमित मरीज शनिवार को सामने आए। जिसके बाद में उदयपुर में कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 7125 के आंकड़े पर पहुंच गई है। हालांकि इनमें से अब तक 6748 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर अपने घर लौट चुके हैं। वहीं 76 मरीजों की कोरोनावायरस हो चुकी है। ऐसे में अब उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस से संक्रमित 302 मरीज ही शेष है।

कोरोना से गर्भवती महिला की हुई मौत

उदयपुर में शनिवार को कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के चलते गर्भवती महिला की मौत हो गई। बता दें कि यह पहला मामला है जब उदयपुर में कोरोनावायरस के चलते किसी गर्भवती महिला की मौत हुई हो। गर्भवती महिला उदयपुर ट्रैफिक पुलिस में कार्यरत कांस्टेबल देवेंद्र चौहान कि धर्मपत्नी थी। मृतक महिला को 4 महीने का गर्भ था।

वही लगातार बढ़ रहे संक्रमण को देखते हुए अब जिला प्रशासन और चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा भी आम जनता से और अधिक एहतियात बरतने की अपील की गई है। उदयपुर के मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी दिनेश खराड़ी ने बताया कि त्योहारी सीजन पर मामूली सी लापरवाही हमें संक्रमित कर सकती है। ऐसे में हमें और अधिक सावधान और सचेत रहने की जरूरत है।

