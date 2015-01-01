पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:महिला का पर्स छीनकर भागने वाला एक गिरफ्तार, बाइक और 500 रुपए बरामद,हिरण मगरी पुलिस की कार्रवाई, दो अभियुक्त पहले ही गिरफ्तार

उदयपुर3 घंटे पहले
अभियुक्त की गिरफ्तारी

हिरणमगरी थाना पुलिस ने महिला काे बाइक से टक्कर मारकर पर्स छीनकर भागने वाले अभियुक्त टीलाखेड़ा प्रतापनगर निवासी गाेपाल पुत्र खैरूलाल भाेई काे गिरफ्तार किया है। आराेपी की निशानदेही पर घटना में प्रयुक्त बाइक और 500 रुपए बरामद किए हैं। थानाधिकारी डॉ. हनवंत सिंह ने बताया कि सेक्टर-11 निवासी नीलू जैन ने रिपाेर्ट दी थी। इसमें बताया कि 26 अक्टूबर रात साढ़े 8 बजे जड़ाव नर्सरी से कृषि मंडी की

तरफ जाते समय बाइक सवार 3 युवकाें ने टक्कर मारकर गिरा दिया। इसके बाद पर्स छीनकर भाग गए। पर्स में माेबाइल, एटीएम कार्ड, पेनकार्ड और नकदी थी। गिरफ्तार अभियुक्त गाेपाल के दाे साथी विजय सिंह पथिक नगर निवासी दीपक पुत्र विजय और दीपक पुत्र शंकर लाल माली काे सवीना पुलिस ने इसी तरह की वारदात के लिए गिरफ्तार किया था।

