राशन कार्ड:वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड : डेडलाइन आज, उदयपुर में 13.39 % ही हुई आधार सीडिंग

उदयपुर23 मिनट पहले
  • सलूंबर में 0.41, कोटड़ा में 2.16, भींडर में 6.46, लसाड़िया में 8.51% सीडिंग

प्रदेश सरकार के निर्देश पर वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थियों की आधार सीडिंग के लिए उदयपुर में भी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। रसद विभाग से प्राप्त आंकड़े बताते हैं कि जिले में अब तक मात्र 13.39 प्रतिशत आधार सीडिंग का काम हो पाया है, इसमें कुल 603191 में से 80773 आधार की सीडिंग करवाई गई है, जो बेहद कम है।

जिले के सलूंबर में सिर्फ 0.41 प्रतिशत, कोटड़ा में 2.16 प्रतिशत, भीण्डर में 6.46 प्रतिशत व लसाडिय़ा में मात्र 8.51 प्रतिशत ही आधार सीडिंग का काम हुआ है। जबकि अभी तक 100 प्रतिशत लक्ष्य हासिल करने की अंतिम तारीख 25 नवंबर है। हालांकि कलेक्टर चेतन देवड़ा ने अब फिर इस अभियान को हर हाल में गति देने के निर्देश जारी किए हैं। सीडिंग के काम को गति देने के लिए सभी अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि संबंधित क्षेत्रों की उचित मूल्य दुकानों व ई-मित्र कियोस्क धारियों से समन्वय स्थापित करते हुए इस कार्य को शत-प्रतिशत तय समय पर पूर्ण करना सुनिश्चित करें।

जिला प्रशासन व रसद विभाग ने जिले में राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थियों से अपील कि है कि वे इस अभियान से जुड़कर शीघ्र आधार सीडिंग अपने नजदीकी ई-मित्रों के माध्यम से करवाना सुनिश्चित करें, जिससे उन्हें राजकीय योजनाओं का लाभ समय पर सुलभता के साथ मिल सकें। आधार सीडिंग का फायदा यह होगा कि लाभार्थी देशभर में कहीं भी अपने हक का राशन प्राप्त कर सकेंगे।

राशन डीलर व ई-मित्र निशुल्क कर रहे यह काम

जिला रसद अधिकारी ज्योति ककवानी ने बताया कि आधार सीडिंग के कार्य में उचित मूल्य दुकानदार और ई-मित्र संचालक मुख्य भूमिका निभाएंगे। राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थी स्वयं अथवा उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों की सहायता से गांव में स्थित या नजदीकी ई-मित्रों के माध्यम से अपने आधार कार्ड की जानकारी देकर राशन कार्ड में आधार कार्ड सीडिंग निशुल्क करवा सकते हैं। आधार कार्ड सीडिंग कार्य के लिए उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों तथा ई-मित्र संचालकों को विभाग द्वारा प्रत्येक लाभार्थी की प्रविष्टि के लिए 1-1 रुपए का भुगतान किया जाएगा।

