पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जाम ने लिया शहर का इम्तिहान:22 केन्द्राें पर 26832 में से 11308 ने दी परीक्षा, कोराेना-नकल का एक भी केस नहीं

उदयपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उदयपुर. परीक्षा के बाद घर वापसी के लिए अभ्यर्थियों का हुजूम सेंट्रल बस स्टैंड पहुंचा तो उदियापोल चौराहे पर वाहन देर तक रेंग-रेंग कर चले।
  • कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा का पहला दिनः पहली पारी में 19.73, दूसरी में 64.54% अभ्यर्थी आए
  • शाम को ऑफिस टाइम के साथ खत्म हुई दूसरी पारी, सड़कों पर रेला

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के पहले दिन शुक्रवार काे दूसरी पारी के बाद ट्रैफिक जाम ने मानो शहर का भी इम्तिहान ले लिया। सुबह 9-11 बजे की पारी में 19.73 प्रतिशत उपस्थिति रही ताे हालात ठीक-ठाक रहे। दाेपहर 3-5 बजे पारी में 64.54 प्रतिशत अभ्यर्थी आए। इस पेपर के बाद जब यह हुजूम सड़कों पर उतरा तो चौराहों, मुख्य मार्गों पर जाम लगते रहे।

करीब दो घंटे तक वाहन रेंग-रेंग कर चले। सुबह की पारी में पंजीकृत 13 हजार 416 में से दो हजार 648 और दूसरी में 13 हजार 416 में से 8660 उपस्थित रहे। शहर के 22 केंद्रों पर एक भी काेराेना पाॅजिटिव अभ्यर्थी नहीं मिला। सेंट एंथनी स्कूल सेंटर पर दो अभ्यर्थियाें काे आइसाेलेशन वार्ड में बिठाया गया। दाेनाें पारियाें में नकल का भी कोई मामला सामने नहीं आया।

पुलिस अधिकारियों के अनुसार सुबह की पारी में दूसरे राज्याें के पंजीकृत अभ्यर्थियाें की संख्या ज्यादा थी। इसलिए अनुपस्थिति ज्यादा रही। कुछ अभ्यर्थी हरियाणा से आए थे। इन्हीं केंद्रों पर शनिवार-रविवार को भी दो पारियों में पेपर होंगे। इनमें भी 13-13 हजार अभ्यर्थी नामांकित हैं।

ऐसे लगे जाम
परीक्षा के बाद कुछ युवक केन्द्राें के बाहर ऑटाे या टैक्सी से बैठे ताे कई पैदल निकले। साधन की तलाश में अभ्यर्थियों की आवाजाही बढ़ने से उदियापाेल, रेलवे स्टेशन क्षेत्र में जाम के हालात बने। पंचवटी क्षेत्र में डेढ़ घंटे छोटे वाहन जैसे-तैसे निकले। कारों और बड़े वाहनों को रास्ता बदलना पड़ा। जाम की एक वजह यह भी भी कि यूआईटी सर्किल पर निर्माण के चलते इस रूट के वाहन भी डायवर्ट हो गए।

सर्द सुबह में खुलवाए जूते और पूरी आस्तीन के शर्ट-टीशर्ट
केन्द्रों पर तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों ने थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद अभ्यर्थियों को अंदर लिया। सुबह 9 बजे वाली परीक्षा के लिए अभ्यर्थी 7 बजे से केन्द्राें पर पहुंचने लगे। उन अभ्यर्थियाें को ठंड झेलनी पड़ी, जो पूरी आस्तीन के शर्ट या टीशर्ट पहने थे। कई की आस्तीनें हाथों हाथ काटी गईं, जबकि कुछ ने बनियान में परीक्षा दी। जूते खुलवा दिए गए। ज्यादातर को नंगे पांव ही प्रवेश मिला। दाेपहर 3 बजे वाली पारी में लंबी कतारें रही। कलाई-बांह और पैर पर बंधे धागे-लच्छे तक कटवा दिए गए। कई युवतियाें के ईयर रिंग उतरवाए गए। पेपर के बाद घर वापसी में बसाें में साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग नहीं हाे पाई।

केंद्रों पर आंखोंदेखीः परेशानियाें का हाथोहाथ समाधान किया

  • हाथ-पैर में धागे बांधकर आए, कैंची से काटा।
  • पैन नहीं लाए तो सेंटर से मिले।
  • काेविड स्वघोषणा पत्र नहीं लाए, पुलिस ने फाेटाे काॅपियां दीं।
  • फुल स्लीव शर्ट-टीशर्ट पहनकर आए, आस्तीनें काटी, जूते खुलवाए।
  • डबाेक सेंटर का अभ्यर्थी 2.15 बजे विद्यापीठ, प्रतापनगर पहुंचा। पता चलते ही डबाेक रवाना हुआ।
  • ब्यावर से विद्यापीठ सेंटर पर 3 बजे बाद युवती पहुंची। उसे परीक्षा से वंचित हाेना पड़ा।

अभ्यर्थी बोले : दाेनाें पेपर आसान, कॉम्पिटिशन बढ़ेगा
जाेधपुर के फलाैदी से आए अभ्यर्थी दिनेश कुमार ने बताया कि पेपर काफी आसान था। सामान्य ज्ञान के प्रश्न बेहद सरल थे। इससे मेरिट ऊंची जाएगी और कॉम्पिटिशन बढ़ेगा। जाेधपुर के भूपेन्द्र ग्वाला ने बताया कि पेपर आसान था लेकिन कुछ प्रश्न उलझाने वाले आए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें