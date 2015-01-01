पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैंथर का आतंक:उदयपुर में पैंथर ने बढ़ाई ग्रामीणों की परेशानी, ट्रेंकुलाइज करने में जुटी वन विभाग की टीम

उदयपुर14 मिनट पहले
उदयपुर में एक बार क्षेत्र के आतंक ने आम आदमी को परेशान कर दिया है। उदयपुर के कटारा पालड़ी गांव में मंगलवार सुबह एक खेत में पैंथर दिखने से अफरा तफरी का माहौल हो गया। अपने खेत पर फसल काटने गई महिलाओं ने खेतों में पैंथर की हलचल देखी जिससे वह घबरा गई और गांव वासियों को इसकी सूचना दी। खेतों में पैंथर की दस्तक की सूचना पर कटारा गांव के सभी लोग एकत्रित हो गए और पूरे खेत को क्षेत्रवासियों ने घेर लिया। कटारा पालड़ी गांव में पूर्व में भी नर मादा पैंथर के जोड़े के साथ शावक भी देखे गए हैं। यहां आस-पास के सभी ग्रामीण पैंथर के आतंक से लंबे समय से परेशान हैं। कुछ दिन पूर्व पालड़ी में पैंथर के शिकार से क्षत-विक्षत शव भी मिला था।

मंगलवार को कटारा गांव के खेतों में पैंथर दिखने के बाद क्षेत्रवासियों ने पूरे खेत को घेर लिया और वन विभाग को इसकी सूचना दी। सूचना पर वन विभाग की टीम के साथ पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची और पैंथर को पकड़ने के प्रयास शुरू किये, खुला क्षेत्र बहुत बड़ा होने की वजह से ट्रेंकुलाइज करना संभव नहीं हो पा रहा इसलिए वन विभाग और पुलिस की टीम ने क्षेत्रवासियों को मौके से हटाया है। और रात होने के इंतजार में सभी टीमें मौके पर ही है। घनी झाड़ियों में छुपे पैंथर के बाहर आने का इंतजार रेस्क्यू टीम द्वारा किया जा रहा है।

उदयपुर में पैंथर के आतंक का यह पहला मामला नहीं है। इससे पहले भी उदयपुर के ग्रामीण इलाकों में पैंथर आम आदमी को अपना शिकार बना चुका है। ऐसे में उदयपुर के कटारा पालड़ी के ग्रामीणों में पैंथर को लेकर दहशत का माहौल है।

