पैंथर का आतंक:उदयपुर में पैंथर ने गाय को बनाया अपना शिकार

उदयपुर27 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • ग्रामीणों में दहशत का माहौल

बड़गांव पंचायत समिति के लोयरा ग्राम पंचायत में इन दिनों पैंथर का आतंक है। बुधवार रात को खालियो की भागल गांव में पैंथर ने शंकरलाल की गाय को शिकार बनाया। इससे पहले मालियों की होटल क्षेत्र में पैंथर ने कई गायों को शिकार बना चुका है। इसके बाद से ही किसान अब अपने खेतों में जाने से भी डर रहे हैं, पैंथर आसपास की पहाड़ियों में रहता है वही पंचायत समिति में बनी बरसों पुरानी एक फैक्ट्री है उसमें पैंथर डेरा जमाए रहता है। गांव वालों ने वन विभाग से कई बार पैंथर को पिंजरा लगाकर पकड़ने की मांग की है। लेकिन वन विभाग इस पर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है। ऐसे में जिन किसानों की गायों का शिकार हुआ है। अब वह प्रशासन और वन विभाग से उन्हें मुआवजा दिलाने की मांग कर रहे हैं।

ग्रामीणों ने इस पूरे मामले की शिकायत कई बार वन विभाग के अधिकारियों को ही कि बावजूद इसके उनके कानों में जूं तक नहीं रेंगी । लोयरा में पिछले कुछ समय से पैंथर मवेशियों के साथ ही किसानों पर भी हमला कर चुका है ऐसे में वन विभाग की लापरवाही के चलते ग्रामीणों में दहशत का माहौल है।

