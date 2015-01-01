पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:पारस जेके हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधन पर इलाज में लापरवाही का आरोप, मुकदमा दर्ज,मई में भर्ती कराए मरीज की मौत पर परिजन पहुंचे थे कोर्ट

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
सुखेर थाना क्षेत्र में शोभागपुरा चौराहा स्थित पारस जेके हॉस्पिटल प्रबंधन के खिलाफ 6 माह पहले उपचार में लापरवाही बरतने से मृत्यु होने का काेर्ट से मामला दर्ज करवाया है।पुलिस के अनुसार खान रेवदर सिराेही निवासी ब्रजराज सिंह पुत्र जीडी चारण ने इस हॉस्पिटल के चिकित्सकों और प्रबंधन के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराया। रिपाेर्ट में बताया कि लाॅकडाउन में 22 मई काे उसके पिता जीडी चारण की तबीयत खराब होने पर पारस जेके में भर्ती कराया था। चिकित्सकों ने तीन-चार दिन बाद पिता के स्वस्थ होने की बात कही थी। इसके बाद 23-24 मई को डायलिसिस किया।

आरोप है कि तब ओवर डोज की वजह से तबीयत ज्यादा बिगड़ गई, लेकिन चिकित्सकों ने उसे मिलने नहीं दिया। दूसरे अस्पताल ले जाने की अनुमति भी नहीं दी। फिर 25 मई रात काे ज्यादा तबीयत खराब होने पर आईसीयू में नर्सिंगकर्मी के भरोसे ही पिता को छोड़ दिया था और 26 को उनकी माैत हो गई। ब्रजराजसिंह ने न्यायालय की शरण लेकर चिकित्सकों के खिलाफ इलाज में लापरवाही बरतने का मामला दर्ज कराया है। हालांकि अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने आरोपों को बेबुनियाद बताया है।

