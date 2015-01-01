पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जाली नोट का मामला:नकली नाेट मामले में सरगना के घर से पिस्टल, 3 कारतूस बरामद, ई मित्र संचालक फरार

उदयपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • ठेला संचालक से मिले थे 6 लाख के जाली नाेट

सज्जनगढ़ गेट के पास हाथ ठेले पर परांठा सेंटर चलाने वाले से मिले 6 लाख रुपए के नकली नाेट मामले में गिरफ्तार सरगना वसीम पुत्र गुलाम अहमद के घर से सूरजपाेल पुलिस ने अवैध देसी पिस्टल और 3 कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। उसका साथी ई मित्र संचालक अमित फरार है। वह प्रिंटर भी बरामद नहीं हुआ है, जिससे नाेट इसी छापे गए थे।

थानाधिकारी राम सुमेर ने बताया कि अमित काे गिरफ्तार कर काेर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से चार दिन के रिमांड पर लिया। टीम शनिवार काे कोटड़ा में उसके घर पहुंची। पलंग का बॉक्स खाेला ताे अंदर देसी पिस्टल अाैर 3 कारतूस मिले। वसीम से पिस्टल अपनी बताई, लेकिन लाइसेंस नहीं था।

उसके खिलाफ काेटड़ा थाने में आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि वसीम लाेगाें काे डराने-धमकाने के लिए पिस्टल साथ रखता था। यह भी सामने आया है कि वह मध्यप्रदेश से पिस्टल लाकर यहां पर लाेगाें काे बेचता था।

500-500 के 1200 जाली नोट मिले थे

गत 18 नवंबर काे स्पेशल टास्क फाेर्स ने कार्रवाई करते हुए हाथ ठेले पर परांठा सेंटर चलाने वाले सद्दाम से 500-500 रुपए के 1200 नकली नाेट बरामद किए थे। वसीम से ये नाेट सद्दाम तक पहुंचाने वाले अभियुक्त साेनू काे भी वहीं से गिरफ्तार किया गया था। पूछताछ में 3 लाख रुपए की कार खरीदने और 3 लाख रुपए चुनाव में किसी व्यक्ति काे देना सामने आया था।

