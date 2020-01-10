पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तारी:पुलिस ने कार में भरा 5 लाख रुपए का अवैध डोडा चूरा पकड़ा, एक गिरफ्तार,कुराबड़ थाना पुलिस ने नाकाबंदी कर की कार्रवाई

जयसमंद13 घंटे पहले
कुराबड़ थाना पुलिस ने सोमवार को कार्रवाई करते हुए अफीम डोडा परिवहन करते समय एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। थानाधिकारी पवन सिंह ने बताया कि बीती रात अवैध अफीम डोडा से भरी कार परिवहन करने की सूचना मिली। इस पर पुलिस जाप्तेे ने बंबोरा की तरफ आती कार को नाकाबंदी कर रोकने का प्रयास किया। इस दौरान आरोपी नाकाबंदी तोड़कर भागने लगा। पुलिस ने पीछा करते हुए करीब 2 किमी आगे कार को रुकवाया लेकिन अंधेरे का

फायदा उठाकर एक आरोपी जंगल की तरफ भाग गया। वहीं पुलिस ने कार में सवार अन्य आरोपी भारते की बेर खारी थाना धोरीमन्ना जिला बाड़मेर निवासी रमेशकुमार पुत्र जगमालाराम विश्नोई को गिरफ्तार करते हुए कार में 13 से प्लास्टिक बोरों में भरा 200 किलो 100 ग्राम अवैध डोडा चूरा जब्त कर लिया। पुलिस के अनुसार पकड़े गए अफीम डोडा चूरे की कीमत करीब 5 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। आरोपी चित्तौड़गढ़ से डोडा चूरा भरकर बाड़मेर ले जा रहे थे। पुलिस ने कार और डोडा चूरा जब्त करते हुए दूसरे आरोपी की तलाश में जुट गई।

