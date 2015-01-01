पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुखेर पुलिस की कार्रवाई:पुलिस नहीं जांचती स्कूटी के कागजात, इसलिए एक साल में एक ही जगह से चुरा लीं 13 गाड़ियां

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
उदयपुर. फेरी लगाकर बेल्ट-पर्स बेचने वाला फरहास (पीली शर्ट) चोरी की स्कूटी के साथ गिरफ्त में।
  • सेलिब्रेशन मॉल के बाहर वाहन चाेरी का अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार, 13 स्कूटी बरामद

सुखेर थाना पुलिस ने सेलिब्रेशन माॅल से एक साल में चाेरी हुई स्कूटी चाेरियों के अभियुक्त उत्तर प्रदेश के अलीगढ़ तुर्कमान गेट हाल पटेल सर्कल निवासी फरहास खान पुत्र हयाज अहमद खान काे गिरफ्तार किया है। अभियुक्त से 10 स्कूटी शहर में उसके किराए के मकान के पास और बेची हुई 3 स्कूटी बरामद कर तीन खरीदारों को भी डिटेन किया है। अभियुक्त पांच साल पहले उत्तर प्रदेश से उदयपुर आया था।

यहां फेरी लगाकर बेल्ट-पर्स बेचना शुरू किया। फिर स्कूटियां चुराने लगा। पुलिस पूछताछ में फरहास ने कहा- पुलिस स्कूटी के कागजात चेक नहीं करती। वह सिर्फ स्पाेर्ट्स बाइक काे ही टारगेट करती है। इसलिए उसने स्कूटियां चुराना शुरू किया। फिर फाइनेंस की बताकर तीन गाड़ियां 14 से 20 हजार रुपए में बेच दीं। खरीदारों काे यह भरोसा भी दिलाया कि कागजात तैयार करवा दूंगा।

किराये के मकान के पास खाली प्लॉट से 10 स्कूटी बरामद, 3 खरीदार भी डिटेन
चोरी के बाद फरहास ने 10 स्कूटियां पटेल सर्किल क्षेत्र में उसके मकान के पास खाली प्लॉट पर छिपा दी थीं। पुलिस ने इनके अलावा तीन अन्य स्कूटी भी बरामद कर ली है, जो उसने बेच दी थी। इन गाड़ियों के खरीदार खांजीपीर निवासी मंजू खान, मल्लातलाई निवासी शाकिर खान और पटेल सर्कल स्थित दीवानशाह काॅलाेनी निवासी शाहिद खान काे भी डिटेन किया गया है।

आए दिन निकलता नई स्कूटी पर, बदल देता था नंबर और कलर
पूछताछ में फरहास ने बताया कि एक साल पहले पहली स्कूटी चाेरी की थी। इसका रंग सफेद था, जिसे पीला कर मंजू खान काे 10 हजार रुपए में बेच दिया। दाे महीने पहले चुराई स्कूटी शाकिर को 14 हजार और तीन माह पहले चाेरी की स्कूटी खर्च के पैसे नहीं हाेने पर शाहिद काे 20 हजार रुपए में बेच दी। वह स्कूटी चाेरी कर लाता और बेल्ट-पर्स बेचने के साथ-साथ स्कूटियों के भी सौदे कर लेता था।

स्कूटी चुराते ही दबोचा -आईपीएस रंजिता शर्मा ने बताया कि सेलिब्रेशन माॅल के बाहर से लगातार स्कूटी चाेरी हाेना सामने आ रहा था। निगरानी शुरू की तो मॉल के आस-पास बेल्ट ौर पर्स बेचने वाले युवक की हरकतें संदिग्ध लगीं। वह दिखा जो रोज अलग-अलग स्कूटी पर आते-जाते दिखा। नजर गड़ाए रखी तो यह युवक 21 नवंबर काे मॉल के बाहर मुख्य मार्ग पर खड़ी स्कूटी को स्टार्ट कर ले जाने लगा। पुलिस टीम ने उसे रोका अाैर पूछताछ शुरू की। उसने अपना नाम फरहास बताया, लेकिन गाड़ी के कागज नहीं दिखा पाया। सख्ती पर उसने इस स्कूटी सहित दूसरी चोरियां कबूल कर लीं।

