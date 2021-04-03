पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चेयरमैन पद:सलूंबर में कांग्रेस के प्रद्युम्न, भींडर में जनता सेना की निर्मला, फतहनगर में भाजपा की मंजू बनेंगी चेयरमैन

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नाम वापसी के बाद तस्वीर साफ, सलूंबर में भाजपा के निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी ने उठाया फार्म

जिले की तीनों नगर पालिकाओं में गुरुवार को प्रत्याशियों की नाम वापसी के बाद चेयरमैन पद के लिए मुकाबले की तस्वीर लगभग साफ हो गई है। तीनाें जगह दलों में सीधी टक्कर हाेगी। लेकिन बहुमत के आधार पर सलूंबर मेंं कांग्रेस के प्रद्मुम्न, भींडर में जनता सेना की निर्मला देवी और फतहनगर मेें भाजपा की मंजू का चेयरमैन बनना तय हाे गया है।

अब 7 फरवरी काे मतदान की औपचारिकता मात्र रह गई हैं। सलूंबर में कांग्रेस की गणित बिगाड़ने की रणनीति में जुटी भाजपा गुरुवार काे बैकफुट पर आ गई। भाजपा ने प्रभुलाल काे प्रत्याशी बनाने के साथ ही अपने ही पार्षद कपिल लड्ढा काे निर्दलीय मैदान में उतारा था। लेकिन कांग्रेस के वाेट बैंक में सेंधमारी हाेती नजर नहीं आई ताे भाजपा बैकफुट पर आ गई और कपिल से फाॅर्म उठवा लिया। गौरतलब है कि मंगलवार को वार्ड 7 से भाजपा पार्षद कपिल लड्ढा ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन भरा था। लड्ढा ने बताया कि पार्टी ने रणनीति के तहत मुझसे नामांकन दाखिल करवाया था। इधर, तीनों नगरपालिकाओं में भाजपा, कांग्रेस के पार्षद बाड़ाबंदी में चल रहे हैं। पार्टी ने पार्षदों की बाड़ाबंदी मजबूत कर दी है।

भींडर में रणधीर सिंह भींडर के नेतृत्व वाली जनता सेना के वाेट बैंक में सेंध मारने के लिए कांग्रेस ने भी यही रणनीति अपनाई थी। यहां कांग्रेस ने अपनी दाे महिला पार्षदाें माेनिका और लता चाैबीसा काे निर्दलीय के रूप में फाॅर्म भरवाया था। माेनिका ने गुुरुवार काे फाॅर्म वापस ले लिया। अब लता जनता सेना के खिलाफ मैदान में है। लेकिन कांग्रेस की तमाम कोशिशों के बावजूद यहां जनता सेना की निर्मलादेवी का पालिका चेयरमैन बनना तय है। फतहनगर में दूर-दूर तक भाजपा की गणित बिगड़ने की काेई संभावना नजर नहीं आ रही हैं। फतहनगर में भाजपा की मंजू का चेयरमैन बनना तय है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें