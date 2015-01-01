पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार के 2 साल:प्रभारी बनने के बाद 2 महीने में दूसरी बार उदयपुर पहुंचेंगे प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास, देंगे सरकार के कामकाज का ब्यौरा

उदयपुर34 मिनट पहले
प्रभारी मंत्री प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास

राजस्थान सरकार के कार्यकाल को 2 साल पूरे हो गए हैं। ऐसे में प्रदेश सरकार के मंत्री जिला स्तर पर जाकर राज्य सरकार के कामकाज का ब्यौरा देंगे। इसी कड़ी में लेक सिटी उदयपुर में प्रभारी मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास 2 दिन के प्रवास पर पहुंचेंगे। इस दौरान प्रभारी मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों की बैठक लेंगे तो साथ ही जनता दरबार भी लगाएंगे। जिसमें वह जनता से मिल जन समस्याओं की सुनवाई करेंगे।

कांग्रेसी नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं से भी करेंगे संवाद

उदयपुर के प्रभारी मंत्री बनने के बाद प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास सत्ता और संगठन में तालमेल बनाने की कोशिशों में जुटे हुए हैं। ऐसे में अपने दो दिवसीय प्रवास के दौरान खाचरियावास उदयपुर शहर और देहात के कांग्रेसी नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक भी लेंगे। बता दे कि प्रभारी मंत्री बनने के बाद प्रताप सिंह खाचरियावास का यह दूसरा उदयपुर दौरा होगा। इससे पहले प्रभारी मंत्री बनने के बाद कोरोना आंदोलन की शुरुआत करने के लिए मंत्री खाचरियावास नवंबर में उदयपुर पहुंचे थे। ऐसे में एक महीने बाद खाचरियावास एक बार फिर अपने दो दिवसीय प्रवास पर उदयपुर आ रहे हैं।

