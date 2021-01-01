पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:बच्चों में शिक्षा का स्तर जांचने नवंबर में होगा नेशनल अचीवमेंट सर्वे, उदयपुर सहित प्रदेश में तैयारियां शुरू, पांच विषयाें पर हाेता हैं सर्वे

उदयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • इससे पहले 2017 में हुआ सर्वे, तब राज्य का औसत से अच्छा रहा था प्रदर्शन, उदयपुर ताे टाॅप 20 में भी नहीं था

देशभर में स्कूली बच्चों की शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता काे जांचने नेशनल अचीवमेंट सर्वे नवंबर में प्रस्तावित है। इसके लिए राज्य से लेकर जिले स्तर पर तैयारियां शुरू कर दी गई हैं। सर्वे में प्राप्त जानकारी का इस्तेमाल वहां की शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता को बढ़ाने के लिए किया जाएगा।

इसमें 5 मुख्य विषयों गणित, अंग्रेजी, विज्ञान, सामाजिक विज्ञान और भाषा विषयों में छात्राें की जानकारी का आंकलन किया जाएगा। दरअसल, इस सर्वे के जरिए स्कूली शिक्षा की हकीकत को जाना जाता है। सर्वे का उद्देश्य सीखने के प्रतिफल यानी लर्निंग आउटकम पर फोकस रहता है।

कक्षावार मूल्यांकन प्रक्रिया में संबंधित कक्षा के छात्रों की समझ का आंकलन किया जाता हैं, ताकि दक्षता और योग्यता पर रिपोर्ट तैयार हाें। इसी आधार पर शिक्षा के स्तर को सुधारने के लिए नीति भी तैयार की जाती है। इस बार कोविड-19 के चलते सत्र प्रभावित होने से चुनौती भी बढ़ी है। जबकि कक्षा 10वीं के अलावा बाकी तीनों कक्षा 3,5,8वीं के सत्र अभी तक शुरू नहीं हुए हैं। एनसीआरटी की तरफ से इससे पहले 2017 में कक्षा 3, 5, 8 और 10 का एनएएस सर्वे हुआ था।

2107 में हुए सर्वे में राज्य का प्रदर्शन राष्ट्रीय औसत से अच्छा, ओवरऑल टॉप-20 में भी नहीं था उदयपुर

2017 में नेशनल अचीवमेंट सर्वे में राज्य का प्रदर्शन राष्ट्रीय औसत से अच्छा था। लेकिन उदयपुर जिले की रैंकिंग कक्षा तीसरी में 15वीं, पांचवीं में 25वां और कक्षा 8वीं में 22वां स्थान थी। पिछले सर्वे में 5588 स्कूलों थे। जबकि सर्वे में शामिल शिक्षकों की संख्या 16093 थी।
राज्य ने शुरू की तैयारियां

प्रस्तावित सर्वे के लिए राज्य सरकार के निर्देशानुसार तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। पिछली बार प्रदर्शन अच्छा रहा था। इस बार भी स्कूलों का प्रदर्शन बेहतर हो, इस दिशा में प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। -प्रियंका जोधावत, निदेशक, आरएससीईआरटी

