पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Udaipur
  • Promotion Gift On Diwali: In The Presence Of 51 Head Constables ASI, SSP Kailashchandra Bishnoi, SP Rajendra Prasad Goyal Of CID CB Etc.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रमोशन का तोहफा:दीवाली पर प्रमोशन का तोहफा : 51 हेड कांस्टेबल बने एएसआई,एसएसपी कैलाशचंद्र बिश्नोई, सीआईडी सीबी के एसपी राजेन्द्र प्रसाद गोयल आदि की मौजूदगी में हुई

उदयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पुलिस विभाग ने 51 हैड कांस्टेबलों को दीपावली का तोहफा देते हुए एएसआई बनाया है। इसके लिए पिछले दिनों ही परीक्षा हुई थी। पदोन्नति की प्रक्रिया उदयपुर आईजी बिनीता ठाकुर, एसएसपी कैलाशचंद्र बिश्नोई, सीआईडी सीबी के एसपी राजेन्द्र प्रसाद गोयल आदि की मौजूदगी में हुई।पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया कि मांडवा थाने पर तैनात चन्दनसिंह, पुलिस लाइन से भंवरलाल, सुखेर से अमजद खान, अपराध शाखा से रतन

सिंह, हिरणमगरी से नाहरसिंह, एएसपी कार्यालय ग्रामीण से श्यामसुन्दर, पुलिस लाईन से कासिमदुल्ला खां, गोवर्धनविलास से अमृतलाल, परसाद से चन्दुलाल, जावरमाइंस से बच्चूलाल, खेरवाड़ा से हाजुराम, टीड़ी से भगवतीलाल, नाई थाने से कालूलाल, ऋषभदेव से पूंजीलाल, लसाडिय़ा से सूरजमल, घासा से लक्ष्मणलाल, फतहनगर से चन्दुलाल, अंबामाता से जगदीश, नाई से मनोहरलाल, अपराध शाखा से बसंतकुमार, पहाड़ा से

सोमालाल, पुलिस लाईन से विपल्व कुमार, ऋषभदेव से प्रभुलाल, पुलिस लाइन से दिनेश कुमार, हिरणमगरी से दिनेश कुमार, सलूम्बर से जीवतराम, पहाड़ा से अशोक कुमार, पुलिस लाइन से चन्द्रदीप, ऋषभदेव से शंभूसिंह, कोटड़ा से शांतिलाल, खेरोदा से लालशंकर, खेरवाड़ा से दुर्गा कुमारी, पुलिस लाइन से अनिता, डबोक से सुनिता, धानमंडी से कलावती, एसपी कार्यालय से रेखा मीणा, टीड़ी से नारायण लाल, मांडवा से

कालूलाल, टीड़ी से दिनेश कुमार, टीड़ी से प्रदीप कुमार, घंटाघर से हेमेन्द्र गमेती, गोवर्धनविलास से नरेश कुमार, एसपी कार्यालय से अमीन लाल, हाथीपोल से बद्रीलाल, पुलिस लाईन से मुकेश कुमार, परसाद से आशीष मसार, नाई से बालकृष्ण, परसाद से ईश्वरचन्द, पानरवा से निर्मल कुमार, परसाद से राजकुमार और जावरमाइंस से विनेश कुमार एएसआई बने हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें