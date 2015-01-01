पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध प्रदर्शन:नगर निगम की कार्रवाई का शुरू हुआ विरोध, फुटकर व्यापारियों ने देहली गेट पर दिया धरना

उदयपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दिल्ली गेट चौराहे पर प्रदर्शन करते फुटकर व्यापारी

उदयपुर नगर निगम द्वारा शहर के देहली गेट चौराहे से मंगलवार को अतिक्रमण हटाया गया था। वहीं अब नगर निगम की इस कार्रवाई का विरोध शुरू हो गया है। बुधवार को शहर के थड़ी ठेला व्यापारियों ने देहली गेट चौराहे पहुंचे जमकर हंगामा किया और नगर निगम प्रशासन के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की। फुटकर व्यापारियों का कहना था कि नगर निगम द्वारा पूर्व में उन्हें तांगा स्टैंड पर पार्किंग बनने के बाद वहां से हटाकर देहली गेट चौराहे पर बैठाया गया था। लेकिन नगर निगम ने अब दिल्ली गेट चौराहे से भी फुटकर व्यापारियों को हटा दिया है। ऐसे में रोजी-रोटी का संकट खड़ा हो गया है।

फुटकर व्यापारी पुष्पा का कहना था कि वह पिछले 30 साल से उदयपुर में सब्जी बेचने का काम कर रही है। लेकिन प्रशासन द्वारा उनके साथ अब इस तरह का व्यवहार कर उन्हें प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। जो बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। पुष्पा ने कहा कि आजीविका चलाने के लिए सिर्फ सब्जी बेचने का ही काम था, और अब प्रशासन हमें वह भी नहीं करने दे रहा है। ऐसे में 2 जून की रोटी का संकट खड़ा हो गया है। वहीं दिल्ली गेट चौराहे पर सब्जी बेचने वाले मुकेश का कहना है कि नगर निगम द्वारा हमें लाइसेंस आवंटित है। बावजूद इसके नगर निगम हमारे खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर रहा है। ऐसे में हमारा रोजगार छिन गया है और घर चलाना भी मुश्किल हो रहा है।

वहीं नगर निगम की इस कार्रवाई को उपमहापौर पारस सिंघवी ने सही बताया है। पारस सिंघवी ने कहा कि शहर में अवैध रूप से बढ़ते अतिक्रमण के खिलाफ निगम अभियान के तहत कार्रवाई कर रहा है ऐसे में शहर की सड़कों पर अवैध रूप से बैठे थोड़ी थैला व्यापारियों पर निगम ने इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें