उदयपुर:थाना अधिकारी 32000 की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों ट्रैप, रेत के डंपर को छोड़ने के एवज में मांगी गई थी रकम

उदयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसीबी की गिरफ्त में आरोपी थानाधिकारी (बांए से पहला) बीच में बैठा हैडकॉन्स्टेबल और दलाल (दांए बैठा)
  • उदयपुर भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो के एडिशनल एसपी सुधीर जोशी के नेतृत्व में की गई है जिसकी जांच जारी

मंगलवार को उदयपुर में एसीबी (भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो) की टीम ने झल्लारा थाने के थाना अधिकारी रमेशचंद्र को 32000 की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों ट्रैप किया। रमेश चंद्र द्वारा यह रिश्वत रेत के डंपर को छोड़ने के एवज में मांगी गई थी। जिसकी शिकायत प्रार्थी हजारीमल रेबारी द्वारा उदयपुर भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो को की गई।

शिकायत मिलने के बाद एसीबी द्वारा मामले का सत्यापन करवाया गया। जिसके बाद मंगलवार को कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। इस कार्रवाई के दौरान भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो की टीम ने एक हैंड कांस्टेबल बृजमोहन मीणा और एक बिचौलियों जितेंद्र सुथार को भी गिरफ्तार किया है।

बता दें कि झल्लारा थाना अधिकारी ने प्रार्थी से 45000 की रिश्वत हेड कांस्टेबल के जरिए मांगी थी। जिस पर दो हजार पूर्व में ही दिए जा चुके थे। वहीं, मंगलवार को 32000 दिए जाने थे। इस दौरान एसीबी की टीम ने इस कार्रवाई को अंजाम दिया। यह कार्रवाई उदयपुर भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो के एडिशनल एसपी सुधीर जोशी के नेतृत्व में की गई है जिसकी जांच जारी है।

