उदयपुर के पास कानोड़ में ग्रामीणों ने पटरियां उखाड़ी:गांव जाने के लिए पुलिया नहीं बनने से नाराज थे ग्रामीण, मावली और बड़ी सादड़ी रेलवे लाइन के बीच पटरियां उखाड़ दी

उदयपुर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मावली और बड़ी सादड़ी रेलवे लाइन के बीच पटरियां उखाड़ दी गईं। 
  पूर्व विधायक वल्लभनगर रणधीर सिंह भिंडर ने मौके से रेल्वे एक्सईन सुनील दत को फोन किया

जिले के कनोड़ में शनिवार सुबह कुछ ग्रामीणों ने रेलवे लाइन उखाड़ दी। जो रेलवे द्वारा गांव में जाने के लिए पुलिया का निर्माण नहीं करवाने से आक्रोशित थे। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस प्रशासन मौके पर पहुंचा। इस दौरान कानोड़ के तहसीलदार रामनिवास मीणा भी मौके पर मौजूद रहे। लोगों को समझाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। वहीं, लोग पुलिया निर्माण की मांग पर अड़े हैं।

जानकारी अनुसार, गांव खेताखेड़ा के ग्रामीणों ने सुबह रेल पटरियां उखाड़ दी। जिसके साथ ही सैकंडों गांव वाले रेलवे ट्रैक पर प्रदर्शन करने पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों द्वारा मावली और बड़ी सादड़ी रेलवे लाइन के बीच पटरियां उखाड़ दी गईं।

गांव खेताखेड़ा के ग्रामीणों ने सुबह रेल पटरियां उखाड़ दी।
गांव खेताखेड़ा के ग्रामीणों ने सुबह रेल पटरियां उखाड़ दी।

वहीं, घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पूर्व विधायक वल्लभनगर रणधीर सिंह भिंडर भी मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि हरदम किसानों के साथ था साथ हूं साथ रहूंगा। जिसके साथ ही उन्होंने मौके से रेल्वे एक्सईन सुनील दत को फोन किया। जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि जल्द खेताखेडा के ग्रामीणों की समस्या का समाधान किया जाए।

पूर्व विधायक वल्लभनगर रणधीर सिंह भिंडर भी मौके पर पहुंचे।
पूर्व विधायक वल्लभनगर रणधीर सिंह भिंडर भी मौके पर पहुंचे।
