प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना:राजसमंद जिला देशभर में टॉप पर, प्रतापगढ़ 54 और उदयपुर जिला 67वें नंबर पर

  • रैंकिंग : राजस्थान के 14 जिले टॉप 100 में, राजसमंद कलेक्टर बोले- नियमित मॉनिटरिंग से जिले को मिला मुकाम
  • जयपुर 176वें पायदान पर

प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना की बुधवार को रैंकिंग जारी की गई। इसमें राजसमंद जिला देशभर में पहले नंबर पर रहा। राजस्थान के 14 जिलों ने टॉप 100 में जगह बनाई। जयपुर जिला इस रैेंकिंग में काफी पिछड़ गया। जयपुर देशभर में 176वें पायदान पर रहा। अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज विभाग रोहित कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि देशभर में टॉप 100 जिलों में स्थान बनाने वालों में बूंदी 12वें, दौसा 13वें, डूंगरपुर 16वें पायदान पर रहा। इसी तरह से सवाईमाधोपुर का 24वां, पाली का 32वां, भीलवाड़ा का 39वां, हनुमानगढ़ का 41वां, नागौर का 43वां, श्रीगंगानगर का 45वां, प्रतापगढ़ का 54वां, बांसवाड़ा का 58वां, उदयपुर का 67वां और जालौर का 75वां स्थान रहा। राजसमंद कलेक्टर अरविंद पोसवाल का कहना है कि नियमित मोनिटरिंग की वजह से यह संभव हुआ।

ये जिले पिछड़े : जयपुर, करौली और टोंक प्रदेश में अंतिम पायदान पर

अगर प्रदेश के 33 जिलों की प्रदेश स्तर की रैंकिंग को देखे तो जयपुर, करौली और टोंक अंतिम पायदान पर रहे। देशभर में जयपुर 176वें, करौली 196वें और टोंक 211 वें स्थान पर रहा। लेकिन राजस्थान के अन्य 30 जिलों की रैंकिंग इन जिलों से ऊपर है। इस हिसाब से यह जिले अन्य जिलों से काफी पिछड़ गया।

अन्य जिलों की देशभर रैंकिंग
अन्य जिलों की देशभर में जो रैेंकिंग रही उसके अनुसार भरतपुर की 117वीं, झालावाड़ की 125वीं, जैसलमेर की 135वीं, सिरोही की 149वीं, अजमेर की 153वीं, धौलपुर की 154वीं, बाड़मेर की 156वीं, चूरू की 157वीं, झुंझुनूं की 160वीं, कोटा की 165वीं, जोधपुर की 167वीं, बीकानेर की 168वीं, बारां की 170वीं, चित्तौडगढ की 173वीं, सीकर की 174वीं और अलवर की 175वीं की रेंकिंग रही।

