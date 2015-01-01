पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वेबसाइट:आरएएस 2018 : 7 से होंगे इंटरव्यू, वेबसाइट पर जारी हुए लैटर

उदयपुर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आरपीएससी द्वारा राजस्थान राज्य एवं अधीनस्थ सेवाएं संयुक्त प्रतियोगी (मुख्य) परीक्षा 2018 में सफल रहे उम्मीदवारों के इंटरव्यू 7 दिसंबर से शुरू होंगे। पहले चरण में 1170 अभ्यर्थियों के इंटरव्यू लैटर आयोग की वेबसाइट पर मंगलवार को अपलोड कर दिए हैं। आयोग सचिव शुभम चौधरी ने बताया कि अभ्यर्थी आयोग की वेबसाइट से इंटरव्यू लेटर डाउनलोड कर इंटरव्यू में शामिल होंगे। इंटरव्यू के समय विस्तृत आवेदन पत्र के साथ संलग्न करने वाले दस्तावेजों के सबंध में आयोग द्वारा विशेष आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश भी जारी किए गए हैं, जो कि आयोग की वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें